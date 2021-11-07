Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Refusal has consequences

EDITOR: I want to address those who refuse to get vaccinated. They kept me away from my husband during the last few hours of his life in the hospital. He had a medical crisis, and due to COVID restrictions I was unable to be with him. This pandemic could have ended if a majority of Americans had gotten the vaccine, but because of some amazing selfishness, after almost 20 years of marriage I was given three minutes to say goodbye to my husband. I ask those who refuse vaccination because of their desire for “personal freedom” to go to the nearest mirror, look into it and say out loud, “Shame on me.” Then get the shot.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Ending racism

EDITOR: Kudos to the Board of Supervisors for grappling with the loss of department heads of color. They need our help and support. Historically, it has primarily fallen to Black people and other people of color to lead the effort to accomplish racial equality. Why should it be, or can it be, the primary responsibility of nonwhites to stop racism among whites?

The people who are in the best position to do this are whites who are not racist; whites who understand the destructive scourge that racism is, even though they are not personally subjected to it, overtly or through microaggressions.

We need the white leadership in our local government and in our broader community to take a strong public stand against racism, and they in turn need to be openly supported by all in the community who share this high value. And, yes, just saying it is not enough. But it still needs to be said.

NANCY CASE SHAFFER

Glen Ellen

Redistricting train wreck

EDITOR: The redistricting proposal now before the Board of Supervisors to rearrange the boundaries of the 5th District will have extremely negative consequences on the heart and soul of west county. The proposal is to move about 50,000 people from District 5 to District 3 and replace this number with the entire city of Rohnert Park, which would then be the controlling population of the 5th District.

The county has already spent more than $300,000 to study, consult and work on this initiative, but the big bucks are the unintended consequences of accepting any major changes, which would necessitate months of work to change voter rolls, etc. The unnecessary waste of time and money needs to stop.

Even the county’s own demographer said there is no need to change the districts as they are currently well-balanced.

Throwing Rohnert Park into District 5, or throwing District 5 into Rohnert Park, is an arranged marriage no one wants. The sheer number of voters in Rohnert Park would disenfranchise everyone in west county.

Part of redistricting’s goal is to keep communities of interest together. Sea Ranch, Guerneville and Rohnert Park may be part of Sonoma County, but they have little in common.

PADI SELWYN

Co-chair, Preserve Rural Sonoma County

Call it Armistice Day

EDITOR: When you find yourself about to say “Veterans Day,” please stop and think. The day used to be about peace and the end to all wars, and it was called Armistice Day. A day that was once about the hopes and dreams of a generation for a peaceful future has been stripped of its meaning. “Never more” has become “forever war” and the boundless profits to be had from our tax dollars.

During the height of the Cold War, the powers that be made it a day for honoring veterans so that you would forget the peace connection. Too often, when you honor the veteran, you honor the war. After all, the country couldn’t possibly send people it honors to kill and die in an unnecessary war, could it? But it can and it routinely does.

When he was 90, my veteran father asked me why everyone was suddenly thanking him for his service. I explained that it was a propaganda campaign to put the focus on the veteran so that you’d forget about the war. He immediately understood.

Please call it Armistice Day. Please revive that shellshocked generation’s hopes and dreams and work for an end to war.

SUSAN C. LAMONT

Santa Rosa

All talk, no action

EDITOR: So the big climate summit goes on, like the Super Bowl of talk. Lots of talking, with two of the biggest players and polluters staying away. You even reported on China gobbling up as much coal as it can get and how much carbon will be burned here to offload the growing line of containers in Long Beach. Again, no real solution, just empty talk. How much easier can you make it for this administration to continue to fail? Results? Not needed. Just talk, and if the results turn out bad, then the talk shifts to blame. How dare you?

STEVE McLAUGHLIN

Windsor

Understanding racism

EDITOR: I would like to speak to the very last quote in your Oct. 31 editorial (“County must prove its commitment to workplace diversity”). Supervisor Susan Gorin said, “What has happened really contradicts who we are and what we are all about.”

In one statement, Gorin completely dismisses the lived experiences of African American women in leadership roles who resigned due to racist behavior directed at them. This is who we are, that’s what they told us, and that’s why they left. I recommend the following article from the Atlantic for Sonoma County leaders and readers as the county moves forward in implementing its racial equity and social justice initiatives: “The Difference Between First-Degree Racism and Third-Degree Racism,” by John Rice.

SHERYL R. GRAY

Santa Rosa

