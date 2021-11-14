Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Searching our souls

EDITOR: White supremacy is apparently alive and well in Sonoma County, according to recent events regarding our problems with racial discrimination, as columnist Pete Golis skillfully summarized on Nov. 7 (“Sonoma County receives a wake-up call on diversity”).

Full disclosure: I’m an 82-year-old white man who moved here from New York in 1970. When I began teaching in Petaluma that fall, a colleague made loaded racial comments that upended my belief in California as a haven of diversity.

At that time, our population was 80% white. In 2000, the census pegged us as minority-majority, the first large state to reach that status. Today, the U.S. is projected to attain that distinction in 2050. That’s why Republicans are working so hard to restrict the voting rights of currently minority nonwhite Americans.

But Democrats are a majority in our county. Some non-Republicans must also be white supremacists. Discrimination and party affiliation are obviously not directly correlated. Golis suggests we may not be as progressive as we’d like to think, so all of us must look deeply and honestly into our hearts to achieve truly equal treatment for all.

May it soon be so.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

General plan enforcement

EDITOR: The general plan is the law of the land for Sonoma County governance. Today’s supervisors stand on the shoulders of their predecessors, who anticipated increased development, growth management and legal threats; they met these challenges in accordance with the general plan.

In January, we notified Permit Sonoma of a violation of the general plan: a vacation timeshare business operating in Dry Creek Valley. Pacaso has invaded our most restrictive, protected farmland, zoned land intensive agriculture.

The company flips properties into fractional ownership and manages these vacation homes for ongoing profit.

An unpermitted, unregulated parade of housekeepers, landscapers and vacationers ensued. In April, the county sent Pacaso a toothless “courtesy letter.” By then Pacaso had flipped two properties in the valley, carving the single-family residences into eight shares each.

Alas, with no further action taken, this disputed violation moved behind closed doors, sequestered in the bowels of county counsel. It appears the mere suggestion of legal action from a well-funded business paralyzed the county.

Does our general plan fade when deep pockets show up? Stop unregulated profiteers exploiting our farmland and communities.

JAN METTLER

Healdsburg

Adapt and evolve

EDITOR: Barack Obama blasts other countries for not attending the promise party of environmental doom in Scotland (“Obama calls out ‘lack of urgency,’ ” Tuesday). U.S. greenhouse emissions have increased since 1990. Politicians make promises. Emissions go up. Teenagers protest. Newspapers sell more copies. Politicians point fingers. U.S. emissions are higher than they were 30 years ago. It is time to get smart — don’t listen to politicians’ promises. Nuclear power, desalinization, move to high ground, adapt and evolve.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Killing to give thanks

EDITOR: Why do we slaughter to give thanks? Are we habituated to killing? Humans seem to destroy life, even while we celebrate. Essential reading is Jonathon Foer’s book, “Eating Animals.”

He wrote: “According to reports by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the U.N. and others, factory farming has made animal agriculture the No. 1 contributor to global warming … Eating factory-farmed animals — which is to say virtually every piece of meat sold in supermarkets and prepared in restaurants — is almost certainly the single worst thing that humans do to the environment. Every factory-farmed animal is, as a practice, treated in ways that would be illegal if it were a dog or a cat.”

I’ll take a long walk on Thanksgiving, reflecting on gratitude. I’ll hope that speaking up for the voiceless ones is my gift to them.

In 2020, Foer elaborated on the violence done to our eating in the Washington Post: “Companies such as Tyson Foods did it by inventing a business model that requires environmental destruction, worker exploitation, animal cruelty and conditions that create ‘novel’ viruses.”

Why are we killing innocent beings and ourselves?

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

Becoming inclusive

EDITOR: Reading about the struggles with racism in Sonoma County’s leadership reminded me of a quote from Toni Morrison, who said: “Oppressive language does more than represent violence, it is violence; does more than represent the limits of knowledge, it limits knowledge … it is the language that drinks blood, laps vulnerabilities, tucks its fascist boots under crinolines of respectability, of patriotism as it moves relentlessly toward the bottom line and the bottomed-out mind.”

We clearly have our work cut out for us. Let’s face it together and do what needs to be done to make this a truly inclusive community.

JERAMON SHADE

Duncans Mills

Election fraud claims

EDITOR: It’s interesting that voting systems all across the country that, according to Donald Trump and his minions, were so incredibly compromised in the 2020 presidential election, worked perfectly for the Nov. 2 election. Not one claim of voter fraud that I’m aware of.

DAVID HOLCOMBE

Forestville

