Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Bold climate action

EDITOR: I am a Windsor resident in support of the Town Council decision to explore a ban on new gas stations. The science is clear — we must reach net zero carbon emissions within 30 years if we hope to leave our children a livable world. This means we must cease fossil fuel consumption, the sooner the better. The production of new fossil fuel infrastructure is a waste of resources that should be going toward creating the sustainable lifestyle we need.

As a mother and a trauma therapist, I know our community is no stranger to the devastating effects of climate change. Wildfires, evacuations, lost homes, lost lives and smoke days have negatively impacted physical and mental health.

This is only the beginning; the planet is still warming as a result of past behavior. Our present and future behavior will determine the planet we leave our children and grandchildren. Without significant and rapid change, the minor inconvenience of a town with just four gas stations will seem like nothing compared to the struggles they face.

I’m grateful to the Town Council for thinking ahead on climate, despite the pushback. May all council and planning decisions be made with our climate crisis in mind. May the council grow even bolder.

JENNI SILVERSTEIN

Windsor

Rational, legal mandate

EDITOR: The letter by Bobbi Reeser pinpoints the problem in America: lack of understanding and false equivalencies (“Ruthless mandate,” Thursday). COVID vaccine mandates are exactly like stop signs or building a school. It’s a social construct to benefit the majority. And it comes directly from the Constitution with the words “We the people …” and “ … promote the general welfare.”

The vaccine does work. Every number proves that. But Reeser finds an inconvenient way to deny the facts. Areas of the country that are less vaccinated have far more events of contraction and death. As to the intrusion of the needle “into our bodies,” what does she think happens when you pass the disease to me or my family? How more direct can it be?

Nothing is perfect, but some things are obvious. This is the ideal risk-reward scenario. Get the vaccine, reduce the risk by miles. To frame this as “experimental” is simply inane. The public has a right to ameliorate this situation, and if it takes forcing people through denying access, that is the right of individuals to be safe from another’s ignorance. It’s not political, but it is rational and legal. I’m glad adults are finally leading.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

The solar imbalance

EDITOR: What select group of electric utility customers benefit the most, but pay the least, for operating California’s power grid? Solar customers. Solar customers make use of the grid 24/7, either feeding power or taking power. Without the grid, they wouldn’t receive the financial benefit that net energy metering provides.

Because of their much-reduced electric bills, solar customers don’t pay their share of the grid costs, which include the power generation necessary to keep the grid energized, maintained and reliable. This imbalance shifts those costs to remaining utility customers, resulting in increased rates.

As more and more customers go solar, the impact on electric rates becomes even more acute. Resolution of this issue is long overdue.

BILL SKOONBERG

Santa Rosa

Surrendering our streets

EDITOR: On Nov. 13, a so-called sideshow shut down a Santa Rosa intersection for the second night in a row. The event, this time at Mendocino Avenue and Seventh Street, included, as always, large crowds, screeching cars and even gunfire. That’s right, gunfire. It lasted for over an hour.

There was either no police presence or a very passive one. In other words, they just let it happen. Is this the new normal?

If we are expected to accept that large crowds will take over our city streets, block intersections, put everybody in the vicinity at risk of serious injury or even death by out-of-control cars and random gunfire, then I have some suggestions for our city leaders to consider.

Let’s have paramedics on standby for the inevitable injured participants or innocent victims caught in the wrong place (like their own homes) at the wrong time. Let’s provide portable toilets for the comfort of the participants. If random shooting within city limits is now tolerated, let’s install some targets. If we are going to do it, let’s at least do it right.

MARK YATES

Santa Rosa

Tenth Amendment rights

EDITOR: R.W. Cammock wrote, “As for the red state governors and members of Congress, this epidemic has laid bare the same naked lust for power while simultaneously attacking and dissolving their collective spines. A mere sideways glance from their wannabe dictator send them, quaking and groveling, to kiss his ring and beg forgiveness” (“Conservatism in America,” Letters, Nov. 15). No examples are given.

Some red state governors did use their power to let their citizens exercise their constitutional rights: freedom to practice their religion, go to school, assemble and stay in business. Hardly, as Cammock puts it, “no longer concerned with the best interests of their constituents.” Rather, these governors exercised their Tenth Amendment right to resist federal mandates they deemed to be unconstitutional.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

