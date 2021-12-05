Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

COVID’S global threat

EDITOR: As a result of the emergence of the latest COVID variant, nervous investors bolted. This latest variant, dubbed omicron, spooked not just Wall Street’s high rollers, it spread to Europe, Australia and Hong Kong.

Scary as it absolutely is, its emergence proves beyond a shadow of a doubt the dangerous nature of the COVID pandemic. We need to take even more note of the reality that we face. The U.S. and other rich nations need to produce and distribute a lot more vaccines throughout the world. No one will really be safe, vaccinated or not, unless and until at least 70% of the world has been vaccinated.

Moreover, vaccines alone cannot achieve the end of the pandemic. We also need effective monoclonal antibody medications. Unless we use every tool we can develop, we will have the COVID ghoul around killing and maiming for decades to come.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Safe rail storage

EDITOR: Regarding the storage of liquefied petroleum gas railroad cars in Schellville and Tom Rusert’s letter (“Unsafe storage site,” Nov. 24), there is no reason for the public to be alarmed about the storage of said rail cars at the rail yard.

The Schellville yard has been in existence since the 19th century, storing railroad cars carrying lumber products, aggregate and grain as well as chemicals and petroleum products. The chance of a disaster creating an environmental tragedy is extremely low, as the yard is located in a remote area of farmland where there are few occupied dwellings. The cars are not moving, other than when delivered or removed, and they travel at around 10 mph during those operations.

The yard is nearly flat, so there is no danger of the cars rolling on their own. In the history of the rail yard, there have been no fires or explosions. There is no reason the cars would pose any danger. The storage of these cars is critical to the funds created to maintain the track and roadbed, income that SMART is in dire need of.

MIKE STRIDER

Santa Rosa

Smoking near explosives

EDITOR: Several articles have reported that some military personnel refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Military personnel who refuse to be vaccinated should be discharged; they demonstrate an unwillingness to watch each other’s back. Where is the cohesiveness in that?

I grew up benefiting from vaccinations that protected me, my family and friends from avoidable disease. A crucial factor was that we saw ourselves as part of a community. We were the children of Americans in U.S. government service overseas. We understood that we did not have the right to inflict disease on each other.

More broadly, to the people who insist on not being vaccinated, I say, fine, don’t get vaccinated, but keep your distance. I’ll wear my mask to protect you. Nonetheless, I don’t want the stress of breathing your exhaled air in the workplace. I don’t want to second-guess whether by doing my job I am unreasonably risking the health of my family.

Not getting one’s shots is the equivalent of smoking in the vicinity of explosives. Someone might get away with it repeatedly. However, insisting on incurring an unnecessary risk doesn’t confer a right to take the lives of others.

JOHN KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Pacaso complaints

EDITOR: I wonder how many of the people who are upset about Pacaso own a vacation home or condo somewhere else. How many are part owners of a vacation home elsewhere? How many have a family owned vacation home elsewhere? How many use Airbnb or the like rentals when on vacation or business? Sonoma County officials have made our county visitor/tourist dependent. We all know that housing is too expensive for most to own a home here — a vacation home or a primary home. Just saying this might be a case of not in my backyard, and what's OK for me is not OK for you.

CELIA LAMANTIA

SANTA ROSA

Time to lead

EDITOR: California has led the fight to reduce climate changing emissions, as it has led the fight against drought and major wildfires. California has the nation’s worst air pollution. We need to take the next step and develop a plan of action to reduce harmful emissions to the atmosphere by 50% in 2035.

A plan with detailed steps would act as a blueprint for not only California but the nation and the world. Three outstanding people are available to develop the plan: Mary Nichols, the longtime California Air Resources Board chair, former Gov. Jerry Brown and Stephen Chu, a Nobel Prize winner and former U.S. secretary of energy. Chu recently wrote an article on the role of nuclear as part of the noncarbon emitting baseload for California power generation (“California still needs Diablo Canyon,” Nov. 26).

The development of this plan would require only modest expenditures while producing guidance that will lead the world to a better future.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Preserving Analy name

EDITOR: I will smile as I help plan our COVID-delayed Analy Class of ’55 reunion. I understand the sentiments of the El Molino transfer students, but I’m so pleased that the pretty 113-year-old name, Analy, has been preserved (“Name of ‘Analy’ will return to high school,” Thursday).

JUDY HILL ARCHAMBEAU

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.