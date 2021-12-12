Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A fundraising flood

EDITOR: I'm on the Democrats’ side. Really. But it is fatiguing to see 50 emails every morning. “Do I approve of Mitch McConnell?” If I don't, will he leave?

And the endless petitions. I can't tell if I've signed them or not. Is anyone counting? Is there a penalty for signing them twice? “Tell the Attorney General to arrest Donald Trump.” Don't people think it through? The attorney general is gathering evidence, and if he has enough evidence, he will act within the law. He can't arrest anyone just because we ask him to.

I'm not infuriated, or frightened, or seeking revenge. I feel like you are addressing a Trump rally. And don't ask me to be honest. Is there a choice?

Here's a thought for the Democratic Party. Send one email a day outlining reasons to send money. Then divide it up among the candidates. I'll bet the party would make more money because the focus is on one thing, and sending a few bucks to one entity is easier than having to choose among a huge field of choices.

Otherwise, it's so easy to just delete, delete, delete.

JESSIE GORDON

Sonoma

Bob Dole’s example

EDITOR: I watched Thursday as Senator Robert Dole was honored in the Capitol Rotunda. It made me think of something I know about Bob Dole that few may know — he was a champion of ending hunger.

Starting in the ’70s Bob Dole joined with his political rival — George McGovern, a rival Democrat — to make important steps to end hunger. Together they introduced and passed important legislation to accomplish this goal. Most importantly at that time was the passage of what we now call school lunch programs and food stamps (now called SNAP), and many other food security programs. This was a bipartisan collaboration to do something about hunger in the United States.

Both McGovern and Dole refused to let political divides prevent them from accomplishing their basic beliefs. Both were Christians and believed in doing what was best for the people — especially the disenfranchised of America.

What can we learn from these great leaders? We can unite in doing what is right for the people. We can unite in bipartisan goals that help all Americans. We can unite in the truth. We cannot allow our leaders to ignore what is best for all Americans. Bob Dole and George McGovern are two of our best examples.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

A deeply personal choice

EDITOR: I thought David Brooks’ column on abortion was thoughtful and important, as he discussed the emotional complications of abortion, something rarely talked about (“On abortion, the voice of the ambivalent majority,” Dec. 4).

I came of age before Roe v. Wade, and my mother worked as an OB-GYN nurse, so I grew up hearing stories about women as young as 12 giving birth, terrified and isolated as very few families accompanied them to be of support.

The only other options if you found yourself pregnant were to try to induce a miscarriage (very difficult), have an illegal abortion and risk death, or give the baby up for adoption, another very difficult choice.

Yes, it is a deeply personal decision, never one taken lightly, and it should be made only by those women personally impacted by these choices.

I would feel more comfortable with the anti-choice champions if they cared as much about the child after it was born as they do when it is still within the womb of the woman whose constitutional rights they want to abort. I am both pro-choice and pro-life.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Walking after dark

EDITOR: There is a large number of people in Santa Rosa who enjoy walking after dark, and most of them seem to dress in dark clothing. This makes it hard for drivers to see them should they cross the street in the middle rather than at an intersection. For their safety at night, walkers should think about wearing lighter colors and be aware that when they dress in dark colors drivers have difficulty seeing them. I’m not aware of any walkers who have been struck because of this, but to be safe and help drivers spot them, walkers should dress in lighter colors.

SAM MILLER

Santa Rosa

Leave Lake Pillsbury alone

EDITOR: I’m disappointed to see the Friends of the Eel River continue to run a fake news campaign. They claim they are committed to supporting the two-basin solution, but they couldn’t care less. They just want to tear down Scott Dam (and all California dams).

It is insulting to hear them and others quote data as if they are facts when they are completely baseless. David Keller says Scott Dam and Cape Horn Dam are past their expiration dates and a liability with zero facts to support his claim (“Potter Valley’s future,” Letters, Dec. 2). In fact, PG&E performs countless structural and dam safety tests and reports results to multiple agencies on an ongoing basis.

California desperately needs water, and anyone who says otherwise is uninformed. Friends of the Eel River claim there are hundreds of miles of prime spawning ground that would be uncovered based on test it did. The fact is if you walked the Eel in the summer in any of the last several years you would have found no water where Friends of the Eel claims it is.

Please leave Lake Pillsbury alone.

DAVE LUHRS

Potter Valley

