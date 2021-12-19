Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Santa, guns and ammo

EDITOR: It doesn’t seem that long ago that our former president was bragging about saving Christmas from those dastardly souls who might say “Happy Holidays” rather than “Merry Christmas.” Nothing says celebrating the birth of Jesus quite like a family photo with everyone holding an assault weapon. Just ask Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, or Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado. Massie’s caption reads, “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.” Santa Claus and guns are as American as apple pie at Christmas, and, like apple pie without ice cream, guns are no good without ammo.

Massie said his family likes to shoot guns and play music together, so they did a photo with instruments, but they thought it would be fun to do one with guns, too. A family friend said they often send out pictures of themselves with guns, because they love to hunt. Oddly enough, Massie’s and Boebert’s Christmas photos don’t include any hunting rifles, just assault weapons. Pity the poor deer!

They aren’t the first families during the Trump era to send out gun-toting Christmas wishes, and probably won’t be the last, but they do look like the Taliban invaded Christmas.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

COVID casualties

EDITOR: Looking at COVID news, I was struck by the impression that we as a nation are going through the Sept. 11 tragedy over and over again, in slow motion. I then had a morbid thought: How exactly does COVID-19 compare to the terror attack?

Using data from the New York Times for COVID and the pandemic timeline, and CNN and the Washington Post for the World Trade Center attack, this is what I came to:

COVID has resulted in about 263 9/11’s worth of death in America. At current rates, an additional 9/11 is added every 2.27 days. Since the start of the pandemic, the average death rate has been 0.41 9/11 attacks per day, every day, or a bit under three 9/11 attacks per week.

Please, get vaccinated. Social distance. Wear your mask. Avoid crowds. Stay safe.

BRYCE ANDERSTON

Windsor

End oil drilling

EDITOR: I want to voice my support to end oil drilling all over California, including our most vulnerable communities, which often don’t have the resources to fight back. No one should have to breathe toxic air that can take years off their lives in one of the richest countries in the world. The setback buffer proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom is great, but why don’t we end all new drilling and invest in electric vehicles and charging stations?

SAMANTHA SMITH

Napa

Poor business decisions

EDITOR: I served on Sonoma County’s cannabis advisory group in 2017-18 as a neighborhood “rep” and had a lot of interaction with industry reps. Having read about mega operations near Palm Springs and large operations in Monterey County, I asked how local growers could compete when production costs here would be so much higher. The answer was, they couldn’t.

They would have to depend on “branding” — relying on the name of Sonoma County and using appellation designations. This was the only way to sell at a premium price and make a profit. This meant growing outdoors with roots in the ground, not growing in tubs of potting soil as most do here.

Fast forward to today. Growers in the Emerald Triangle are still trying to unload 2020’s crop, the price for “generic” cannabis is cratering, and local growers are pleading for reduced taxes and other support from the government.

The problem stems from poor business decisions made by local operators when future trends could be clearly seen. They don’t need a moratorium on taxes for this failure.

BRANTLY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

Corporate media

EDITOR: E.J. Dionne wrote that “a democracy built on free speech, a free press, freedom of conscience and regular elections requires forms of civic friendship across our lines of disagreement” (“The democracy summit’s challenge for Biden,” Dec. 9).

We don’t have freedom of the press in the U.S. when six mega corporations own 90% of the mainstream media. These corporations are Comcast, Walt Disney, AT&T, ViacomCBS, Sony and Fox. Some of these may have interlocking boards of directors with other major corporations.

The only alternatives for citizens desiring a wider range of views are independent media and social media like Facebook and Twitter (with huge amounts of disinformation). People with families and both parents working don’t have time to search for alternative viewpoints. They are fed whatever media CEOs want.

Freedom of speech, thanks to the Supreme Court’s corrupt Citizens United decision, is limited to those with the most money. That isn’t freedom of speech. The U.S. needs to change this before it ever calls itself a democracy.

ED OBERWEISER

Fort Bragg

Squandered gift

EDITOR: The biggest flaw in human nature is gullibility. I believe social media and sensationalism for profit have driven that flaw to irreversible damage to common belief. Agreement was the glue that bound our beliefs together. Now, chaos ensues, threatening our existence. We were given the gift of knowledge. Use it wisely.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

