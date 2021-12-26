Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

School conflicts

EDITOR: The Press Democrat has devoted much ink to stories about two schools. The merger of the two west county high schools has produced much gnashing of teeth and righteous indignation — mostly from adults who somehow have made themselves the victims. And I say this as a person who taught high school students for 29 years and was immersed in school spirit, rivalries, traditions and the like.

The move to consolidate these schools was long overdue and should be the impetus for further such mergers. It is beyond ludicrous that a county with 500,000 people still has 40 school districts.

In contrast, all of us should focus searing and justifiable outrage on the leaders and teachers who disgraced Sonoma Academy and crippled the development and/or ruined the lives of so many young people.

Press Democrat reporter Kaylee Tornay, in her brilliant piece from Dec. 19 (“Wrestling with lasting trauma”), describes that school as “exclusive.” She’s right. Its environment was exclusive of accountability, integrity and genuine regard for the physical and mental well-being of students. It’s not a stretch to infer that there is much money to be made at this school, and that doing the right thing would have impacted the bottom line.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Roots of lawlessness

EDITOR: It’s worrisome to see law enforcement and justice departments unable to cope with mass smash-and-grab robberies, rampant gun violence, huge sideshows, insurrection and treason. Regular citizens and political leaders are breaking the law brazenly and with seeming impunity.

For example, the former president’s potential offsenses include tax evasion, bribery, sexual harassment, election tampering, incitement to riot, dereliction of duty, conspiracy to defraud the United States, campaign finance violations and treason. He is being shielded and protected by most Republicans along with Fox News, One America Network and many Christian evangelicals.

When you have morally corrupt leadership, it is no wonder that some citizens feel emboldened by the lack of enforcement and accountability to break the law, too. Arresting and prosecuting morally corrupt leaders would have a positive effect on law and order in general. Not indicting and prosecuting them will just lead to more lawlessness and despair.

CHARLES WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Homeless shelter needed

EDITOR: We have 3,000 people without homes in Sonoma County. Two thousand of these are unsheltered — living under bridges, in bushes, in their cars (if they are luckier) and on the streets. Consider Kentucky. After the tornadoes, cities opened their large buildings to protect the populace. This happens after other emergencies, such as fires, but during this homeless emergency, nothing is provided.

San Jose just opened its library to help protect homeless people. Let’s open up the armory, the Vets Building, the fairgrounds and the Finley Center to shelter people during these frigid times. People are freezing to death now on the streets. At the least, during this time of good will and warm gatherings, let’s extend this to the most needy among us.

EILEEN BILL

Santa Rosa

US vaccine mandates

EDITOR: Camille Harris tells us that she is fully vaccinated at age 78; that’s great (“Mandate is un-America,” Letters, Dec. 14). She also supports those demonstrating in Healdsburg in opposition to vaccination mandates, saying that mandates are un-American. We have had vaccination mandates for years in the U.S.: vaccination for schools, military, travel, health care workers. It is not un-American.

Secondly, the data she cites regarding Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are straight from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ social media blitz. Yes, in Florida right now the numbers look good, because there is a cyclical nature to the ebb and flow of the virus. However, if you look at the overall numbers from the Centers for Disease Control, Florida’s death rate is eighth worst in the U.S. and 54% higher than California.

As far as comparing Florida’s economy to California’s economy, we have a $31 billion surplus, don’t we?

MARIA BATTISTA

Santa Rosa

Replacing Manchin

EDITOR: William Campagna rails against the politics of the senior senator from West Virginia, and in closing shouts out for Joe Manchin to be replaced (“Manchin must go,” Letters, Dec. 23). That request/demand will go unheeded in West Virginia.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a recent poll found that 74% of West Virginia voters opposed the Build Back Better legislation of the Biden administration. Furthermore, Manchin enjoys a 60% approval rating in a hugely Republican state.

Manchin told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in July that he was opposed to the legislation, and in September he wrote an op-ed further explaining his position. Contrary to the White House press secretary, Manchin’s position has been known for months.

So, will West Virginia replace Joe Manchin? Sure, with another Ted Cruz or Rand Paul.

SAM KETTERMAN

Timonium, Maryland

