Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Stress for rural EMTs

EDITOR: Stress-coping programs for first responders are laudable and sorely needed (“Helping first responders,” Dec. 24). Rural volunteer EMTs and firefighters, however, shoulder an additional burden: We care for our friends and neighbors.

While the chance of an urban responder encountering a victim they know personally is remote, for a rural volunteer it’s one hundred percent. We see our community members at their worst: accidents, fires, trauma and desperate illness. We’ve performed CPR on close friends and, sadly, watched them die under our hands. We’ve delivered babies, stopped arterial bleeding or opened airways just in time, and sometimes pronounced deaths. And we have to take that home with us.

Our neighbors know that when they dial 911, someone they know will be coming in their front door. And, whatever happens next, we will all have to live with that and look them and their families in the eye every time we see them again, silently recalling what happened. Sometimes it’s happy, sometimes it’s sad. But it’s always there.

It’s always there.

SCOTT FOSTER

Captain/EMT, Timber Cove Fire Protection District

Water studies needed

EDITOR: Several recent letters, both pro and con, regarding the Potter Valley Project illustrate the current state of the unknown about North Bay water. It would be shortsighted to ignore the values of our natural environment, but people are part of that environment. It seems clear that complete studies are required to provide basic data for future decision-making.

Some fundamental truths: We face an uncertain water future. We can all do more to conserve and manage the water we have. But, certainly, the demand will continue to grow regardless of conservation efforts.

The Potter Valley Project is essential to filling Lake Mendocino. The area upstream from Lake Pillsbury consists of approximately 7% of the total Eel River watershed and is the least viable for fish, i.e. most hot and dry.

Lake Pillsbury is a source of dependable water storage that works to provide year-round access to water for the Potter Valley Project. It is not just a few who visit remote Lake Pillsbury who benefit from its existence. It is all of us who live and work in the region who benefit from its presence.

Fund the studies and make intelligent decisions balancing all needs.

SABINA THIESSEN

Cloverdale

Desperation sale

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors acted like the three wise monkeys — see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil — when they agreed to sell the Chanate Road property to an accused slumlord (“Developer’s real estate dealing weren’t vetted,” Dec. 22). Are we so desperate to sell this property that we have to invite a real estate investor of dubious reputation to this county? We already have one of our own. County supervisors claim they had no knowledge of the buyer’s reputation, but don’t you think they should have for such an important project? Shame on them.

CLAUDE ROSENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Standing for principles

EDITOR: William Campagna calls for removal of a U.S. senator for voting his conscience (“Manchin must go,” Letters, Dec. 23). I am a conservative independent who would readily vote for Joe Manchin for placing his principles and those of his constituents (check the polls) above the politically correct thing to do. Contrary to Campagna’s implication, we don’t know what the position of other moderate Democratic senators is on the Build Back Better bill because there hasn't been a vote.

The greatest president in my lifetime is Harry S. Truman. I agreed with few of his political positions, but I respected him for acting on principle. According to David McCollough’s biography, “Truman,” after leaving office, Truman returned to Independence, Missouri virtually penniless. So much so that Congress voted to raise the presidential pension and allowances to provide Truman with a lifestyle in keeping with his status.

As an aside, I can think of no other politician who left Washington with a net worth that wasn’t many times greater than when initially elected.

Finally, media speculation centers on candidates for the 2024 presidential election. Today, I would readily vote for Manchin, a principled man who fits the Truman mold.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

A better internet plan

EDITOR: I think it is great that the government built a tower to provide an internet connection for the Kashia Band of the Pomo Indians (“Bridging digital divide,” Dec. 23). But there is another better option that meets government requirements and eventually would provide internet connections for the entire world. That is Elon Musk’s Starlink system.

The government will squander billions of our dollars on its concept of “internet for all,” which of course will suffer the normal problems that happen on government projects that involve any somewhat advanced technology. It will be exceedingly expensive, it will not be the latest technology once it is installed, and any type of required maintenance or upkeep will not be planned for, which will cause failures that take weeks, months, years to fix or correct.

It will be “free,” but if it isn’t working it is worthless. Whereas Skylink, which is a private company, will be continuously be updating technology to stay competitive and will have continuous maintenance to ensure reliability, and the best part is that it is available right now.

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

