Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Not another war

EDITOR: What the heck is this administration thinking? We lost in Korea and Vietnam. We lost, with shame, in Afghanistan. Why would we engage Russia? Nuclear winter will cure global warming. Is that the plan? We can’t protect our own Southern border. Leave Russia alone. Who cares about Ukraine? Only politicians and their wallets. Where are Petalumans for peace? I’ll march with them.

TIMOTHY LONG

Petaluma

A shameful choice

EDITOR: I am saddened and disappointed that the Santa Rosa Art in Public Places committee decided not to include Hebrew, Japanese and Greek on the Unum statue planned for Old Courthouse Square (“Split views on unity art,” Jan. 21). The only reasons are racism or maybe prejudice. Shame on you all.

NANCY McSORLEY

Santa Rosa

Border misinformation

EDITOR: I write to express dismay at this newspaper’s decision to publish Sandy Metzger’s Jan. 21 letter, specifically her claim that the Biden administration allowed 1.7 million illegal immigrants across our Southern border (“Waiting for midterms”). That figure seemed odd, so I looked it up.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 1.7 million “encounters” on the Southwest border in fiscal year 2021. Still, Metzger is woefully mistaken.

An “encounter” is not a border crossing. It is the opposite: the term refers collectively to apprehensions, expulsions and denials of admission at ports of entry. Nor does each encounter pertain to a single individual; one person may have multiple encounters with the Border Patrol over a year. Nor did this happen exclusively under Biden’s watch: fiscal year 2021 ran from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, which includes about four months under Donald Trump.

Metzger got the number right and everything else wrong. However, my disappointment lies with this newspaper. Americans are now inundated with misinformation, of which Metzger is presumably a victim. It is the duty of this newspaper not to further the spread of misinformation, even on the opinion page.

NATHAN VERBISCAR-BROWN

Santa Rosa

Climate inaction

EDITOR: When are the powers that be in this country going to do something meaningful to address the climate crisis? On the daily news we see images of severe snow and ice storms in the Midwest and East and now a wildfire burning in California in the winter.

We have seen the desperation and fear in populations in all parts of the world in relation to severe droughts, flooding, cyclones, hurricanes, fires, etc.

President Joe Biden, who promised urgent action on climate, has been such a disappointment, as he has allowed more gas and oil exploration than even Donald Trump, who disbelieves the science of climate change.

We have seen nothing yet of the human suffering to come if we continue on our present path. Mass migration of people, death and extinction of so many species. I feel something of the frustration of climate scientists in trying to get world leaders to act like they believe their warnings. We were major contributors to the problem, so we need to get moving on solutions.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

GOP gaslighting

EDITOR: You may remember the play and 1944 movie “Gaslight,” with Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman, in which he deceives his wife, making her question her sanity. As a political weapon, Republicans have spun gaslighting into an art form. It can be as direct as telling the Big Lie about the 2020 election — or more subtle. Consider the following:

— The election was fraudulent; therefore, state election rules must be changed. In other words, a stolen election requires tighter election procedures (limits on drop boxes, locations, times, mail-in ballots, plus gerrymandering to dilute representation).

— The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was not what you think it was. That long day when we were glued to the TV was really a peaceful group of patriots expressing their First Amendment rights. You didn’t see what you thought you saw.

— Those “patriotic” insurrectionists, by the way, had one major thing in common: they came from counties where the white majority was losing ground. Race was the common denominator.

— The voting rights bill is a political tool in search of a problem that doesn’t exist. It’s just Democrats playing to their base.

What is real? Republicans and Fox News would have us believe that it is what they say it is. But it isn’t.

LINDA LAMBERT

Santa Rosa

Righting wrongs

EDITOR: I read with interest the front-page article about a Fort Bragg citizens’ committee convening to consider whether the city should shed the name of Braxton Bragg, a Southern slaveholder and Confederate general (“Citizens split on name change,” Wednesday). I urge people to read about John C. Fremont, Kit Carson and Andrew Kelsey, just to name a few other individuals who have towns named in their honor despite their known mistreatment and massacre of Native Americans. People who are known to have taken part in despicable acts should not be honored. I was taught that it’s never too late to right a wrong, if it can be done.

TOM HOLTZEN

Geyserville

