Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A corrupted notion

EDITOR: Reading about the anti-vaccine protest in Sonoma made me wonder why so many Americans can’t distinguish between freedom and anarchy (“Saying no to virus mandates,” Monday). We have always had a fringe of anti-vaxxers in this country, but what we are experiencing today is far more dangerous than a few confused individuals who distrust modern medicine. The anti-vax hysteria is consistent with an ideology that denigrates everything associated with proven expertise or public service. Apparently, any need for social responsibility must be attacked in this ideology.

If you run a tobacco company, you hire a PR firm to cast doubt on medical experts. If you own an oil company, you accuse climate scientists of being greedy for research funds. If you don’t want to pay taxes, you claim that civil servants are all communists. If you don’t like the outcome of an election, you claim that all election officials are paid off.

The anti-vax movement, similarly, is based on the premise that you cannot trust broadly accepted expertise and can choose whatever opinion fits your personal agenda. This corrupted notion of freedom without responsibility is perhaps the foremost danger actually threatening freedom in America today.

JIM HOUSMAN

Sebastopol

Broken promise

EDITOR: I watched the first episode of the new ABC-TV show “Promised Land,” which is ostensibly about a winery in Sonoma. In an early scene, the family patriarch walks with his eldest daughter between rows of trellised, very bright green vines while workers are apparently picking grapes. The father challenges the daughter, who has aspirations to run the winery, to have all the zinfandel grapes picked and bottled in the next three weeks, before Memorial Day weekend.

Really? Harvest in early May? Three weeks from harvest to bottle? So, not exactly aged in oak. The dialog is a little surprising in a show about a winery — especially since the show runner told The Press Democrat, “For me, verisimilitude is everything.”

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

A new target

EDITOR: So T.K. McDonald has moved on from the previous target for his antagonism, Barack Obama, to President Joe Biden (“Biden’s news conference,” Letters, Jan. 27). This is a logical succession since the one common theme in McDonald’s letters is homage to Republicans, the “party of no.” This was never more evident than in his latest diatribe.

While the surrender to the Taliban by Biden and the chaotic emergency withdrawal from Afghanistan were truly regrettable, once the withdrawal was announced it probably would not have been possible for an orderly withdrawal. In any event, Donald Trump had a plan in effect for total withdrawal two months earlier, which obviously would not have produced a better result.

Biden has done all possible to combat the pandemic and to save lives. McDonald refers to Biden as “this dude” and claims Biden has “no core beliefs, doing whatever is politically expedient for him and his family” — total disrespect for the commander in chief in a description that better fits Trump.

PETER HOGAN

Santa Rosa

Seeking better solutions

EDITOR: I can respect the spirit of Richard Durr’s Jan. 15 letter about the bumpy road to E Pluribus Unum. But the tired rants about how wrong we are for even mentioning we liked one of Donald Trump’s ideas or policies are another huge miss on the entire picture.

I’m not a minion, or any of the other negative stereotype names hurled at those of us who voted for Trump, not out of love for him or misguided anger, but mainly out of desperation, because of the Democratic-Republican insiders club that owns Washington.

Seventy-four million people are not all right-wing fanatics, cult members or the rest of the ugly list of insults. We used to listen to your side; we simply stopped believing when the results showed up.

Give us better candidates, better solutions, not crazy ideas that only sound good from the Democrats’ star players. And quit excusing the failures of this administration.

STEVE McLAUGHLIN

Windsor

Hazardous contests

EDITOR: During the fourth quarter of the 49ers-Rams game, my sport watch said my blood pressure was rising, my heart rate was spiking at 146, and my second dose of Advil was fading. First the Dodgers eliminated the Giants, and now this with the Rams. I’m not sure if I should throw in the towel or throw away my watch.

CHAZ MEYER

Santa Rosa

See the broader picture

EDITOR: In response to the Jan. 30 article about the former Gold Coin Motel (“Crumbling compassion”), consider this: All parties in the story — the motel site residents, St. Vincent de Paul, our community — are suffering. Stories of suffering make up a digestible narrative that social scientists call “sad stories.” The isolation of such stories from the broader picture of widespread economic and social inequality reduces the problem simply to good and bad actors and does not address the scope or causes of such problems. As a result, when we read these stories, we get mired down in who is right or wrong.

So let’s take a broader view and compare increasing social problems such as precarious housing, homelessness, joblessness and the increased cost of everything with a story about the obscene financial gains of billionaires, such as Jeff Bezos, who have done extraordinarily well during this pandemic. By putting the two stories side by side, we get a more accurate picture of the problem.

ELIZABETH EVANS

and TALMADGE WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

