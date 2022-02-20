Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Filling housing needs

EDITOR: Even though the story of John Lloyd and his 17 exotic birds was heartwarming (“Bird man and flock light upon new home,” Feb. 11), it remains so difficult for a single person, or one with a child or a single pet, to find a place to rent. Perhaps with the desperate need to find housing for the unhoused, more articles like this can be written outlining a particular housing need. This might result in another heartwarming story. I can only applaud you for this story and hope you will do more. We all need to step up to help those who are unhoused.

SHIRLEY CHEAL

Santa Rosa

Newsom’s accountability

EDITOR: Over the past six months, many letters have chastised Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for their contrary votes in Congress. The complaint is typically that they’re beholden to special interests. Although I’m pretty certain special interest money flows freely among most elected representatives at all levels of government, my concern is closer to home.

A recent front-page article said Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to unilaterally hand Kaiser Permanente a no-bid contract to serve Medi-Cal enrollees (“No-bid contract for Kaiser draws fire,” Feb. 6). Additionally, this was done behind closed doors, and it’s widely known that Newsom routinely receives generous financial support from Kaiser.

I’ve waited several days since the article appeared, but what I’d like to know is where are all the letters holding Newsom accountable for his actions, since he campaigned so heavily on transparency in his administration? Is anyone else getting tired of eating cake?

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

Another bad choice

EDITOR: I would like to express my disappointment and disagreement with your editorial supporting the plan to relocate the county administration center to downtown Santa Rosa (“Downtown is the right spot for new county offices,” Feb. 13). I don’t know of anyone who supports this idea except for the developers and politicians trying to make up for poor decisions in the past that contributed to Santa Rosa not having a popular, vibrant downtown center.

Remember the decision to split the town with Highway 101? How about the sterile, uninspired new square or the insistence on parking meters and paid garages?

The money needed for this project, which in all likelihood will be more than double the cost estimate when finished, could be used to accomplish so many of the things Sonoma County needs to be doing, i.e. homelessness, public transportation, health care, etc.

I would love for you to do a survey of where the public really stands on this boondoggle. After the Chanate Road property and Sonoma Developmental Center fiascos, I think it is safe to say our county supervisors are once again out of touch with reality.

GARY ROBB

Sebastopol

Context is everything

EDITOR: Bobbi Reeser bemoans perceived suppression of differing opinions by the left’s scientists, doctors and experts (“The left’s ‘experts’,” Letters, Feb. 10). This brings to mind a quote generally attributed to Daniel Patrick Moynihan, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”

I believe the problem is that too many no longer base their opinions on facts. If your opinion is that COVID-19 is a hoax and public health policies designed to mitigate it are dangerous or useless, that is not fact based. Worse than simple misinformation, it is a dangerous lie leading to unnecessary suffering and death.

Finally, regarding the Nancy Pelosi quote that Reeser derides as one the most “moronic statements” ever from those running our country (has she never heard Donald Trump go off script?), the complete statement was, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.” The “you” was the National Association of Counties’ Legislative Conference, not lawmakers. Her meaning was that the benefits of the bill would only be clear once it was implemented. Context is everything.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Taking responsibility

EDITOR: Upon being called out — and kicked out — for threatening an official at a high school basketball game, Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands commented that his behavior was “not newsworthy.” The mayor plainly got that wrong. The words he should have used were “not acceptable.” Leaders, being human, should be allowed mistakes. True leaders own up to them.

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

Putting others at risk

EDITOR: I forget phone numbers and don’t even try to jump the tennis net anymore. I chop wood and beat back the brambles around our old house along the coast, just south of Trinidad. The prospect of death is not particularly troubling, but I dutifully use a mask, I took the time to get anti-COVID shots, and I will be in line for a second booster.

Vaccination is a safety net, but nothing is 100% certain, except for death and taxes — right? My trusting and fragile 89-year-old younger sister had her vaccinations but died in agony of COVID-19. Her caretaker relative had refused vaccination and tested positive. He had the virus and may also have been exposed to retrograde religiosity and the faux-news freak show.

Who knows what goes in this digitally disintegrated decade? In any event, if you are inclined to be anti-vax: beware. Stock up on guns and toilet paper. You never know when some downwind Democrat is going to sneak up and scare the scat out of you.

JOHN WIEBE

Trinidad

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.