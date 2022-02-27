Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Wood smoke is toxic

EDITOR: My mother died at 70 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and air pollution. She was ill the last two decades of her life until she coughed herself to death.

We lived in a small town very like Santa Rosa where people (including my family) relied on burning wood for heat in the winter. We were also exposed to pesticides sprayed on surrounding crops, smudging of orchards in the spring, dust created by haying and mowing and Agent Orange chemicals applied to nearby forests by lumber companies.

My mother tried to raise awareness of these pollutants, writing letters to the editor of the local paper and pressuring her representatives to regulate their use. Some of her letters could be written today.

We pay too little attention to air quality. New studies about the effects of air pollution and smoke show that they are worse for human health than we knew, especially for children and elders. Wood smoke is linked to heart attack and stroke, lung disease, cancer, cognitive decline, brain inflammation and neurological problems according to a recent Stanford study. (https://neuroscience.stanford.edu/news/stanford-study-shows-wood-smoke-can-harm-brain.)

Please, dear neighbors, stop burning wood. You are affecting your child’s health and you are killing your mother.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Starting from wrong end

EDITOR: Many cities are pushing to make all homes 100% electric in the future — a commendable goal for the sake of the climate. However, consider it all as just a quantity of energy, whether it is kilowatt hours or British thermal units. All homes will need at least the same amount of energy whatever happens.

To be 100% electric will mean that the entire domestic underground gas pipe infrastructure system will be abandoned and that amount of energy will need to be delivered by an electric infrastructure, i.e. a huge increase in transmission and distribution lines, plus power stations.

The power stations will probably be powered by natural gas, so they will probably be more efficient, but there will have to be a significant amount of additional power stations to drive the system. So, we would be abandoning an entire gas distribution and network system and replacing it with a system that is not there yet.

Mandating that users convert is approaching the power problem from the wrong end. Power companies need to ensure that they can deliver 100% reliable electricity, and they have not been very successful so far.

IAN ELLIOTT

Sebastopol

An ironic situation

EDITOR: Sundari Mase made a mistake as most all of us have. Does it delegitimize the county’s past COVID mandates/restrictions? Perhaps not, but it is ironic that Mase is the one we are taking direction from with regard to our health and safety. Clearly Mase, an East Bay resident, earns her salary because of her expertise and not her judgment.

PAUL CATO

Santa Rosa

Educating kids

EDITOR: What’s up with parents these days, and why do they believe they have a right to control what should not be taught in public schools? Perhaps because they feel responsible for their kids and are thereby granted absolute authority over what influences kids’ development?

Let’s break that influence down: from birth to first grade, good luck; from puberty on, not a chance. That leaves six “formative years” where the parents have any hope of being the primary influence on the flow of information shaping the morality and social responsibility of their offspring.

The parents’ legal and financial responsibility for their kid’s “bad behavior” typically ends at 18. By contrast and for decades on, society in general will be burdened by the ignorance, prejudice and ineptitude of children reared to perpetuate those qualities.

In short, no parent’s stake in the educational curriculum is relevant. So it remains the proper role of the general public — school boards in particular — to educate the next generation in a way that prepares them for life: both in their community and the world.

Those who seek to limit public education to sources and topics that they feel comfortable addressing will hobble posterity for no good reason.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

A ‘relocation dream’

EDITOR: Congratulations to Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and David Rabbitt for not rubber-stamping Supervisor Chris Coursey’s shameless downtown relocation scheme. According to Coursey, a move downtown would “check a lot of boxes.” This blithe assertion sounds good but is virtually meaningless.

First, proximity to the transit hub is irrelevant. The site is adjacent to the terminal, but few county employees or rural residents use public transportation. The current system isn’t designed for it. They drive cars and need parking.

He notes the plan will include 750 new parking spots. For 1,800 employees? What about the public?

Another claim — “the project will meet our climate objectives” — ignores the environmental impact of demolition and reconstruction at both sites. He adds that it adheres to our “strategic plan.” Yet even Rabbitt, the other member of the ad hoc committee that explored this proposal, is not convinced.

Finally, Coursey concludes that not moving ahead would be a “shame and an embarrassment.” Really? I would remind him of an earlier statement he made: “I think it’s absolutely necessary for us as public servants to try to do the hard thing, to try to do the complicated thing, if that’s what’s good for the community.”

Well?

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

