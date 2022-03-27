Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Fort Ross’ real owners

EDITOR: I am a member of the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians. Additionally, I have been heavily involved in Kashia cultural matters at Metini, also known as Fort Ross. When I saw your article about Russia contesting ownership at Fort Ross, I sent it to my elders, for I knew what was on the horizon (“Fort Ross funding has small link to Russia,” March 17). Not a single news outlet has considered the Kashia perspective.

When the Russians and the Kashia people “signed” the “treaty,” Kashia agreed to allow the Russians to occupy the land. Essentially, my ancestors leased Metini to the Russians. Not once did we agree to give up ownership of the land. When the Russians sold the fort to John Sutter, they sold the improvements, not the land.

The point here is twofold: Kashia never gave Metini to the Russians, nor did the Russians sell Metini to Sutter, further proving that Metini was never theirs to begin with.

Leaving the local Kashia people out of a local newspaper’s article pertaining to their traditional lands contributes to the whitewashing of history. It allows and perpetuates the fallacy that native people no longer exist.

KAYLEE PINOLA

Santa Rosa

Market-based pricing

EDITOR: Mick Menendez contends that policy changes by the Biden administration are responsible for the current high prices (“High gas prices are Biden’s fault,” Close to Home, March 16). Really? I thought in a market-based economy prices were impacted by supply and demand.

The changes he cites — canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, suspending new leases on federal property, zero-emission federal vehicles — may hold future implications for supply, but they have no bearing on the current increase in costs.

I have read that the price of gasoline follows the price of crude oil. The price of crude oil is affected by world supply and often market instability. There is nothing more unstable than the conflict in Ukraine with implications for a wider war in Europe. Vladimir Putin’s war of choice is the reason for this current instability.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Three tough jobs

EDITOR: Nurses struck and told their stories about understaffing causing unbearable stress on hospital staff, resulting in an inability to adequately treat all their patients and even having to turn away ambulances. They are demoralized and exhausted, with some retiring early. Nursing schools can’t keep up with retirements, so the situation worsens with time.

Teachers like those in Rohnert Park had to strike to get pay increases to approach the state average. This at a time when they are struggling to help students up to two years behind in reading and mathematics.

A third group is election officials, especially in states like Arizona, Texas or Georgia, who ensured honest elections and are now receiving death threats for their integrity.

They are American heroes.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Standing up to hate

EDITOR: Kol hakavod, Phil Barber! That’s Hebrew for “all our respect, Phil Barber” for two insightful and even courageous articles in the March 20 paper (“ ‘It’s got to be confronted’ ” and “Interviewing an online hate-spewing antisemite”).

The need to confront hate speech, be it aimed at Jews, Asians, Blacks, Muslims, immigrants or the gay/lesbian community, is not new, or something that isn’t being done.

There are two organizations here in Sonoma County, the Story Project of Sonoma County and the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust & Genocide at Sonoma State University (holocaust.sonoma.edu), that actively confront intolerance, hate speech and bullying. We are either Holocaust survivors, or more frequently the children of survivors, who go into classrooms to share our family stories and help shed light on the tragedy of the past and the reality of the present. We risk much if we don’t stand up to hate, lies and intimidation.

The Story Project would be happy to share our stories of the Holocaust and the lessons drawn from them with school classes as well as any church or service organization. For more information, or to arrange a presentation, go to storyprojectsite.wordpress.com.

We can’t and won’t be silent.

STEVE EINSTEIN

Sebastopol

Alternative view needed

EDITOR: It has been more than 10 years since the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors had differing political philosophies. This means differing opinions and views get very little attention. This is not a good result for voters.

Sonoma County has a number of issues creating problems for residents. Homelessness appears to be resolved by moving people around. County taxes are increasing, along with endless regulations and rules. Spending millions of dollars to move county offices to downtown Santa Rosa is the latest great idea from the Board of Supervisors.

It is time for the Board of Supervisors to take a new approach to county problems. Andy Springer is running for supervisor in the 4th District. This is an opportunity for there to be real debate and consideration of other ideas and solutions to our challenges. We must have people in office who can articulate other ideas and solutions for Sonoma County.

DAVID SWINT

Santa Rosa

