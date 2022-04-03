Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Profits over health

Editor: The loss of free COVID testing for uninsured Americans again highlights the dysfunction of our private-insurance-based medical care system (“Uninsured lose access to free COVID tests,” Monday). Not only is the health of uninsured individuals and families endangered, but the entire community is injured when one of us cannot access care in a reasonable and timely fashion.

Sure, Congress will eventually extend or renew the appropriation that has covered free testing up till now, but in the meantime, people will have to guess or rely on medically less precise rapid tests. The definitive PCR test will be out of reach to many at $125 to $195, according to the article. The inflated cost of the test itself is a related issue. A PCR test at the full, unsubsidized cash price that I would pay as a foreigner was $40 in Germany, where I visited last fall.

Why the huge difference? Could it lie in the profit motive entrenched in American health care? It’s costing us, and it’s killing us.

MICHAEL DRAYTON

Santa Rosa

Sonoma’s surplus land

EDITOR: I write in agreement with your March 25 editorial calling for placing affordable housing on surplus state land. However, the editorial failed to be specific about our largest and best opportunity to do so locally — at the Sonoma Developmental Center. Despite a legislative mandate (SB 82) and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive of 2019, the amount of affordable and workforce housing proposed for this site is of a largely token proportion — amounting to only a tiny fraction of the 180 acres available (separate from the additional 740 acres of open space). Behind the scenes maneuvering is set to deny Sonoma Valley residents of a meaningful chance to address our desperate housing crisis.

To loudly claim that the impacts of residential development are bad, but those of nonresidential development are good (stores, hotels, museums, research centers, light industry, etc.) is to advance an elitist and self-serving agenda.

Let’s sincerely take this opportunity to meet the needs of farmworkers, young families and the “missing middle” rather than the pipe dreams of global environmentalist institute careerists who seek to utilize this taxpayer asset as a personal fundraising mechanism.

Let’s live up to the spirit of the law and common sense.

DAVID BRIGODE

Sonoma

Where’s Rock’s apology?

EDITOR: A man defends his wife, and a man admits when he is wrong. Other than the slap and the obscenity, Will Smith did everything right. I understand that Chris Rock was ad-libbing. I doubt what came out was intentional, but he crossed the line from comedy to mean-spiritedness, and Smith rightly came to his wife’s defense.

Rock definitely deserved a slap upside the head, figuratively not physically, of course. And being the true man that he is, Smith has come out and humbly apologized for allowing his emotions to get the better of him and the physical part of his response to (intentional or not) the verbal attack on his wife. Now, we’re still waiting for Rock’s apology.

MARK STOHLMAN

Santa Rosa

Undermining rights

EDITOR: I’m sure I am not the only reader struck by the absurdity of the names of groups pushing for laws against transgender and LGBTQ people (“Legislation targeting LBGTQ rights surges,” March 26). It has been obvious for a decade or so that the goal of the “take America back” crowd was to return to the policies of 1950s. They want African Americans back in the fields, Mexicans back in Mexico and gays back in the closet.

So, while they hide behind names like the Alliance Defending Freedom and Freedom for All Americans, they work vigorously to take away freedoms from anyone who does not look like them, pray like them or love like them. Emboldened by Donald Trump’s presidency and connected by the internet, their minority views receive an oversized voice in Republican-controlled states.

The fact that they are causing anguish to a whole subset of Americans does not seem to bother them at all. In fact, as the photo accompanying the article shows, it brings them great joy. Hopefully freedom will not so easily be defeated.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

For housing moratorium

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California cities and other local water agencies to reduce water usage and tighten conservation rules (“Newsom broadens drought order,” Wednesday). It’s too bad the governor doesn’t take the same position on new housing construction.

Instead of forcing the communities from Healdsburg north to build more housing, Newsom should allow a moratorium on new housing in our area. Unlike the communities south from Windsor to Marin County, the north county does not get water from Lake Sonoma. Lake Mendocino is empty, and we do not get water from the Sierra snowpack. We simply do not have the water to allow new hookups to our water system. If new housing is to be built, build it where water is available.

TEMPLE O. SMITH

Cloverdale

How about Pomo River?

EDITOR: Ryan Murphy is not the first person to bring up the idea of changing the name of the Russian River (“Renaming the river,” Letters, March 25). I tend to doubt that’s going to happen, but just in case it becomes a serious issue, I would like to nominate the name Pomo River. I’d rather see it honor its long-standing guardians than some opportunistic trappers who showed up one day.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

