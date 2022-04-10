Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A clear conflict

EDITOR: I admire George F. Will as an articulate, thoughtful commentator. However, in his April 3 column (“For Thomas, text message kerfuffle is no conflict”), he ignored statutory law and judicial ethical norms.

First, 28 U.S. Code 455 provides that federal “justices” as well as “judges” must recuse themselves from any case in which a spouse has a significant interest in the outcome. By its own words this statute applies to Justice Clarence Thomas. His wife had a significant interest in the outcome of the Jan. 6 case in not wanting her email exchanges with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to be subject to congressional scrutiny. Meadows’ emails were the focus of the case. To believe that Thomas had no idea about his wife’s connected actions belies the imagination.

Secondly, per judicial ethical norms, a jurist should recuse himself or herself to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest when there are facts suggesting it. Will is wrong to assert that an appearance is not sufficient to require recusal.

On both counts, Thomas should have recused himself. The problem that there is no mechanism to enforce these legal principles on Supreme Court justices does not excuse his unethical conduct.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

Housing students

EDITOR: The new Residence Inn, walking distance from UC Berkeley, invited me to stay with an alumni discount. The location would be ideal for student housing. Why can’t one of the most powerful educational institutions in the world build dorms like this so incoming students can have decent housing? Should the university hire Residence Inn to expedite the addition of dormitories because the university can’t? There are all sorts of legal issues and townspeople’s opposition, but UC has been unable to substantially increase student housing to accommodate growing applications from qualified high school graduates.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Electric car deals

EDITOR: In a recent Close to Home essay, Mick Menendez sought to blame President Joe Biden for current gas prices (“High gas prices are Biden’s fault,” March 16). While that idea was debunked the previous day in a column by Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, one other perception needs to be corrected. Menendez wrote, correctly, that not everyone can afford to buy a $60,000 electric car. That statement implies that all electric cars are expensive. Not true.

According to lists I found online, with tax credits, there are 26 all-electric models priced under $50,000. Six of those are under $30,000. And, as I am sure you are aware from television ads, all the major car manufacturers are making models and competing on pricing.

In addition, not everyone is looking for new cars. A check of Carvana found an inventory of 1,200 all-electric used cars starting at $11,900. Given current prices at the pump, the money saved on gasoline can help buy an electric car.

RICK OWEN

Cloverdale

Unsubstantiated claim

EDITOR: I disagree with Severin Borenstein’s unsubstantiated claim that “Solar subsidies punish the poor” in the April 3 Forum section. In 2018 alone, rooftop solar and energy efficiency enabled California utilities to save $2.6 billion in unneeded new transmission lines.

Upgrading existing long-

distance power lines to “fire weatherproof” them is not only astronomically expensive, but impossible to accomplish in a timely fashion. A realistic alternative is a power grid that is capable of providing critical power from local sources, coupled with storage.

Expanding rooftop solar and batteries as quickly as possible is the clear path to achieve that. In addition, it supports a growing industry that has developed technological efficiency far faster than anticipated.

Reducing the incentives further, which have already been seriously eroded in net energy metering rates since I first installed solar in 2001, would not only be stupid from an economic perspective, but unconscionable from an environmental one.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Seeking change

EDITOR: After an extensive review of the candidates for this year’s sheriff race, I have endorsed Dave Edmonds.

In 2018, many voters hoped they could count on promises made by the Sheriff’s Office and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association to implement transparency and accountability and build trust with underrepresented communities. Those promises were not kept.

In this election, voters have another opportunity to elect someone who has the temperament, leadership skills and experience within the Sheriff’s Office to effectively confront the toxic subculture that makes it so hard for good deputies to excel and allows bad deputies to go unchecked. Sonoma County residents want accountability. The 2020 landslide passage of Measure P sent that message loud and clear.

Please join me and others in supporting Dave Edmonds, the only candidate who will lead the change we all want. Let’s not lose this opportunity to chart the future of our Sheriff’s Office.

JOHN MUTZ

Sebastopol

