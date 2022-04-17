Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Dangerous sideshows

EDITOR: Twice in a month, the intersection of Dutton Avenue and West Ninth Street was torn up by illegal sideshows. The second time, at least six shots were fired and two people were injured. I live three blocks away and heard the shots clearly. The police response was weak and insufficient. As a taxpayer, I am disgusted. Will it take a death for police to do anything about these crimes?

I’m reminded of the George Floyd protests, when police had no problem mustering a large force against peaceful protesters, moving in with paramilitary equipment and injuring a number of them. I did not feel threatened by those legal protesters, but I do feel threatened by illegal sideshows and gunfire.

If these events are organized by groups from Sacramento or San Jose, perhaps Santa Rosa police should inquire what is being done to discourage them from happening in those cities. Then, form a countywide task force that can quickly deploy numbers of officers and deputies to stop sideshows and arrest the criminals responsible. Tactics like boxing in crowds to keep them from fleeing have been well developed.

MICHAEL ROFKAR

Santa Rosa

Student loan debt trap

EDITOR: I support the Biden administration’s pause on student loan payments. Unfortunately, this extension has re-energized those who advocate for cancellation of all student debt.

On the one hand, their stance is understandable, given that aggregate student debt has surpassed $1.75 trillion. It’s extremely troubling to confront the extent to which this has burdened millions of young people, especially the nearly 50% who attended four-year colleges but didn’t earn degrees.

On the other hand, the push to cancel these debts fails to address a much larger set of problems. Our educational bureaucrats and political leaders talk a great game about the importance of higher education. In reality, the world’s highest tuition costs will continue to penalize Americans with abusive debt until we get serious about making college truly affordable for those who qualify.

To cancel existing debt would offer no assurance to those who are preparing for college or who currently are accumulating debt as college students. It would be downright cruel to people who have paid off their loans and even worse for those whose lives have been stalled by the rippling consequences of the only personal loan that cannot be discharged through bankruptcy.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Picking a governor

EDITOR: On top of being our country’s largest state, California has many challenges that entire countries face. While there have been many successful female governors in our country, my wife and I believe the (most) qualified governor would be the best choice (“California is overdue for a female governor,” Editorial, April 7).

While the editorial points out that many young women might perceive that this position is out of their reach, one might remember that it was a shift by women in general after Hillary Clinton failed to grab women’s votes, as the Democratic National Committee speculated she would, that helped Donald Trump win in 2016.

We have spent our entire lives in California. I am a white male and have been married to my Black wife for 30 years. We both see the unfairness that exists in our state and our country, but the time for social introspection about gender and equality is not in the midst of the many crises we face in California.

JORDON and CARLA BERKOVE

Guerneville

A model for camps

EDITOR: “The Grapes of Wrath,” a novel by John Steinbeck, painted a picture of the Weedpatch federal migrant labor camp near Bakersfield as an oasis from the “system” that, up until then, had no use for these down-and-outers. I’ve heard it mentioned before, but I think it’s a model that can be made to work with Project Homekey and the other things government is doing to address homelessness. At the least, aesthetically, trading blue tarps for Yosemite campground canvas-tarp-and-wood-frame cabins would move us closer to a decent solution for everyone.

GENE KOCH

Camp Meeker

Vital to democracy

EDITOR: Pat Mitchell thinks that all would be peaceful and lovely if NATO was dissolved in 1991 (“Russia driven to war,” Letters, Monday). Would Vladimir Putin have no expansionist desires if that was the case? I suspect that if NATO were dissolved, all who were subjects of the old USSR would be under the thumb of this new autocrat. Plus, democratic parts of Eu-rope would be threatened, if not consumed, by Putin. NATO may not be perfect, but it is vital to the survival of the democracies of Europe and our own.

WAYNE SALK

Sebastopol

