Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Focus on punishment

EDITOR: A prolific theme in letters to the editor is demands for more laws and more enforcement. What is missing from this conversation is what happens after arrests by the police. The U.S. and California have laws on the books to cover most of these issues, from ghost guns to fixed automatic weapons. But are district attorneys and judges doing their part?

The police can arrest all who are responsible, but if the cases are not charged by prosecutors and judges are not sentencing those involved to maximum terms new laws will not help. Crafting new laws for specific issues takes time and wastes the Legislature’s time. Many crimes are committed by the same criminals; let’s keep them in jail.

Another option is for cities and counties to file civil suits against weapons suppliers and manufacturers. Go after their assets. Sonoma County sued PG&E and recovered millions.

Seizing homes and property from criminals and publishing it would discourage these activities, or the responsible will go elsewhere. The judicial system needs to send a message that this will not be tolerated.

ROBERT SOUZA

Santa Rosa

A waste of water

EDITOR: The article on water wave lagoons was so incredible and incredulous that I was sure it was satire from the Borowitz Report or the Onion (“Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions,” Tuesday). No, the report was from the Associated Press.

The rationale for using so much water is that it takes less water than golf courses. It hasn’t occurred to anyone to water fewer golf courses in extreme droughts, apparently. And it will bring tourists they say. It won’t bring them if there is no water to drink.

We have been going through contortions to save water. I was thinking of adding a plant to my yard and agonizing and debating because it isn’t drought tolerant. After reading this article, I’m heading out to the nursery. Let me know when the rest of the state starts to take water conservation seriously.

RUTH SMILAN

Petaluma

An American hero

EDITOR: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is an American hero. After the 2020 election, he stood up to pressure from then-President Donald Trump to change Georgia’s results. He refused and stood firm in spite of threats to him and his family. Now he will face another challenge: determining whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be disqualified from the congressional election in 2022 because of her role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot (“Greene hostile on the stand,” April 23). If he rules against her, he will again receive death threats. He’s in another tough spot, but we can be confident that he will make the right decision.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

An engaged leader

EDITOR: It’s time for engaged leadership of our schools in Sonoma County. Amie Carter is the only candidate who has the experience and education to step into the position of county superintendent and, on day one, make a difference for our kids.

I’ve heard all of the candidates share their reasons for running. One announced his retirement from his current job on June 8, 2021. Why retire and then think it makes sense to commit yourself to a four-year position of this magnitude? Another candidate is running because the teachers’ union asked him to on their behalf. What kind of indebtedness and baggage does that bring into the office?

I want a county superintendent who wants the job to make schools better for all kids. Carter is the only candidate who is stepping into this role because she is passionate about our kids and has the know-how to make things happen.

Join me in supporting our schools — vote for Amie Carter Sonoma County superintendent of schools.

DAN O’DONNELL

Santa Rosa

Ukrainian refugees

EDITOR: We are interested in becoming sponsors of Ukrainian refugees. However, we just learned that, so far, the United States is only planning to provide “humanitarian parole” instead of refugee status to Ukrainian refugees. This is a huge mistake and is likely to result in us not being able to be sponsors.

Humanitarian parole — even the term sounds sinister — would only permit refugees to stay in the U.S. for up to two years, with no pathway to permanent residency. This puts them in a two-year limbo.

Additionally, humanitarian parole has no means of providing funds or resources for medical care. This is a huge non-starter for us and, we are sure, for many others who do not have great means to cover these potentially massive costs.

ELAINE and JOE LIEBER

Sonoma

