Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Tailor tuition to need

EDITOR: I disagree with columnist Michelle Singletary regarding students choosing a college based on income rather than education (“Don’t let students drown in debt,” May 1). I am glad Singletary was able to afford to pay cash for her eldest child’s master’s degree. Most of us do not have that kind of cash.

Rather than punish the student for not being affluent enough to attend the college of his or her choice, how about we cut tuition to match what a student can afford? If my son or daughter wants to pursue a career in biochemistry, why shouldn’t he or she be allowed to attend the college that can provide the best program? Why should students be stuck going to a school that may not offer the program they want, simply because they don’t have the financial or economic background?

If a kid is motivated enough to want to go to college, who are we to deny that right? Instead of discouraging kids, colleges and universities should be nurturing and supportive. Unfortunately, greed conquers all!

CAROLE I. HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Destroying downtown

EDITOR: Only in Santa Rosa would the city spend millions of dollars “revitalizing” the downtown square with a two-year construction project that destroyed several businesses and then, just as businesses are recovering from a two-year pandemic, propose to destroy the parking structure that most conveniently serves these same businesses (“Push back on city plan,” April 28). The ineptitude of our city leaders is staggering. If I were a downtown business owner I would be begging: “Please, don’t revitalize me anymore! You’re killing me!” As a consumer who actually wants to see downtown thrive, patronizes downtown business establishments and uses the Third Street parking structure each and every time I go downtown, I’m begging you: Stop!

MARY TENWINKEL

Santa Rosa

Challenges of service

EDITOR: As the spouse of a dedicated Petaluma city councilman, I would like to comment on Kerry Benefield’s April 24 column (“Why are so many local officials quitting?”). Many candidates who run for local office do not fully grasp the time and financial commitment of serving. It’s like raising kids — while people can try to tell you how consuming it is, you don’t get it until you do it.

Aside from regularly scheduled meetings, there is the time necessary to read exhaustive staff reports and talk with constituents and the time for other meetings you are required to attend. Council members serve on county and regional boards, such as transportation, water, power, and in Petaluma on city committees and commissions. They do this for little pay, and much criticism.

These obligations exist in tandem with the rest of your life — raising children, family obligations, your paying job, any vacation you might try to plan, time you might need for health reasons, etc. Those who manage to juggle all these things deserve credit for their commitment to public service. Anyone who is thinking of doing this should have a serious conversation with someone who is already doing it and with her loved ones.

LYNN HAGGERTY KING

Petaluma

Persuade with civility

EDITOR: It goes without saying that threats and intimidation against elected leaders are unacceptable. It also should go without saying that community members who have stepped up to volunteer countless hours of public service do not deserve to be subjected to vitriol, personal attacks and outrage because someone disagrees with them.

The best way to get someone to hear you is to present your arguments in a clear, rational and calm manner. And you can further your point by informing others and encouraging them to do the same. Vitriol and outrage will only drown out your point and cause others to turn away.

Don’t forget that not too far down the road you will have the opportunity to use your loudest voice by exercising your right to vote.

Finally, to our elected officials past and present, I would like to express my gratitude for your time, your work and your dedication, even in the face of inappropriate behavior on the part of some of your constituents.

HOLLY NEAL

Rohnert Park

A precious commodity

EDITOR: California is in a major drought. Yet there is abundant new housing being built all over the county and state. Southern California is going to limit outside watering to once a week and possibly no outside watering in the future. Sonoma County residents are asked to cut water use. Are businesses, vineyards, etc. cutting back as well? I cannot comprehend where the water is coming from for new developments.

Thoughts: Moratorium on all new building. Discontinue producing and selling bottled water (except for emergencies and disasters). This would decrease plastic waste as well. Water is needed for wildlife to survive as well as humans. It’s a precious commodity that gets taken for granted.

MARIA DeBERNARDI

Penngrove

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.