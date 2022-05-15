Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Desalination benefits

EDITOR: Although I’m not a water expert, I once worked for a manufacturer of turbines and compressors that sold much of their equipment to countries in the Middle East; so I learned a little. Like many Middle Eastern countries, we in California have an abundance of ocean water that can be an advantageous resource. So if Middle Eastern countries have been using desalination techniques for years, why not California? Why not take advantage of this resource to make seawater into fresh water for human consumption?

Issues include the impact on marine life, whether the salty brine can be refined into sea salt, demolition of old oil storage tanks and use of electricity. But wouldn’t it be beneficial to get rid of the tanks, and couldn’t flowing water be used to generate electricity? A possible added benefit: In case of flooding, can’t the equipment be reversed and send fresh water into the ocean?

I agree with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s support for desalination plants on our coastline.

JANE RINALDI

Santa Rosa

Dangerous streets

EDITOR: I am a teacher at Spring Lake Middle School in Santa Rosa. In the past three months, we have had two students get in bicycle crashes with automobiles. Considering only 20 or so students bike to school, this is a remarkably high number in such a short time.

One incident was in a residential neighborhood while the student was biking up a hill. After the crash, the driver yelled at the child for damaging her precious car. The second incident happened near Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue, when a car decided to illegally stop in a bike lane. In both cases, the student had to go to the hospital and missed days of school to recover.

People constantly wonder: why doesn’t this generation play outside more? I think these incidents illustrate part of the problem. Over the past few decades, we have made an outside that is increasingly hostile to anyone who is not in a car and taught drivers that the streets are for them first and anything else second. I know I am guilty of this mentality.

It is time to ask ourselves a question: What have we given up in exchange for getting around town just a little bit faster?

ETHAN COSGROVE

Santa Rosa

Misplaced blame

EDITOR: Your May 7 editorial stated: “This Sonoma County version of the ‘great resignation’ deprives local governments of valuable perspectives” (“The region loses up-and-coming political talent”). It goes on to applaud younger officials’ “nimble insights and fresh ideas.” Following are mentioned possible reasons for these resignations: “many hours of work on top of all of life’s other demands,” low financial compensation and lack of community support. But in the end, you go on to blame the candidates themselves. Unbelievable. Shame on you!

LORI MORATTO

Santa Rosa

An experienced leader

EDITOR: A recent editorial intimated that because Brad Coscarelli has been “close” to the teachers’ union he’s not suitable for the office of Sonoma County superintendent of schools. Well, he’s also been close to the classified employees’ union, to nonunion employees, to teachers, to students, to parents and the community.

That’s how one builds consensus, how one gets things done, how one builds better schools and a better community. That’s exactly what Coscarelli has achieved in 30 years as a teacher and administrator at elementary, middle and high schools.

Never a top-down administrator, Coscarelli knows when to delegate and when to trust his staff in such matters as professional development. He encourages staff input and brainstorming to improve curricular and noncurricular matters that benefit the entire educational community.

As principal, Coscarelli guided Santa Rosa High School to designation as a California Distinguished School and to an award for career technical education. He also steered the development of the campus pantry, where students in need can obtain food and personal necessities.

Brad Coscarelli has the experience and the ability to guide Sonoma County schools to similar levels of success.

MICHAEL DANIELS

Santa Rosa

Last chance on climate

EDITOR: Now that we have been told by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that this is our last chance to avoid the worst devastation climate change will bring, why is that not now our greatest budget priority? If we want to save our children’s future and mitigate species loss, where is the legislation to fund programs to do the work? Look up. Wake up. This is our opportunity to make lasting improvements for a higher quality of life.

MARTHA MASURA

Occidental

A recycling fix

EDITOR: It seems to me that a good way to make it easy for folks to recycle bottles and cans would be to have whoever sold them handle the redemption. Supermarkets, liquor stores, etc. should have a dedicated redemption area. Just a thought. And maybe include wine bottles.

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

