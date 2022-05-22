Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Downtown failures

EDITOR: The city of Santa Rosa found traffic on Mendocino Avenue between Fourth Street and College Avenue decreased 60% following the $11 million reunification of Old Courthouse Square. Now city staff is recommending removing traffic lanes on Mendocino to allow for angled parking and/or bike lanes.

Was decreasing traffic downtown the City Council’s long-term goal? A 60% drop in traffic points to the fact that citizens are avoiding downtown. Angled parking and new bike lanes are not going to solve the problem or bring more customers to downtown businesses.

Let us take a moment to remember the reimagining of Fourth Street 40-plus years ago. What did that solve?

City leaders keep trying to come up with new ideas to fix downtown. Instead, project after project has rendered it a dead zone, with a square scraped clean of any character or history. It’s easy to understand why people choose to visit Healdsburg and Sonoma instead.

AARON and JOSEPHINE MEYERS

Santa Rosa

A vote for consolidation

EDITOR: In Sonoma County, we have 40 school districts serving 66,450 students. For comparison, Santa Barbara County has 20 school districts serving almost 70,000 students. District consolidation is the single biggest factor that could help alleviate inequity in services and infrastructure across our county and bring moneys that already exist back into the classroom by reducing redundancies.

Brad Coscarelli has made consolidation one of his top three priorities if he is elected Sonoma County school superintendent. Other California counties have many times more students and fewer districts than we do. Consolidation can and should be done. Vote for Brad Coscarelli because he understands that consolidation and school budgets need a hard look for change.

VANESSA RUIZ

Santa Rosa

Another mass shooting

EDITOR: While working out, I saw a notification about the mass killing in Buffalo, New York, on my phone. I was born and raised in New York, so I felt somewhat personally affected, angry and disgusted. Here we go again. A mass shooting: outrageous, gut-wrenching, tragic, heartbreaking. I got home and watched CNN and MSNBC. All the usual anchors, law enforcement officials and pundits asking how it could happen again. It’s unbelievable. We need stricter gun control laws and background checks. The thing that really amazes me is that this amazes anyone. They killed kindergartners in Sandy Hook. We’re shocked? We didn’t see it coming? Seriously? I try to be cynical, but I can’t keep up.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Tennenbaum’s the one

EDITOR: Carl Tennenbaum is the only man running for sheriff who hasn’t been part of the nationally highlighted 20-year sheriffs’ reign of brutality, torture and wrongful deaths, such as the needless killing of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a deputy who not only got off but got promoted.

Tennenbaum is the only candidate who actively worked on the Measure P campaign for greater transparency and accountability from the Sheriff’s Office, something that the sheriff, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and fat-cat vineyard members of the Farm Bureau have fought tooth and nail every inch of the way. Despite Measure P’s landslide passage by nearly two-thirds of the electorate, many of its provisions haven’t been implemented due to the lawsuit filed by the DSA, which wants to keep the department’s workings as secret as possible and cares not a whit about the will of the people.

Tennenbaum is the only man running for sheriff endorsed by Sonoma County Democrats, major labor and environmental organizations and the Latino Political Action Committee.

Tennenbaum says that as sheriff he will make Measure P’s provisions his policy. If you voted for Measure P as I did, Carl T is clearly the only man we want to be our next sheriff.

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

Fight for privacy

EDITOR: Forget about any right to privacy. There isn’t one. Check it out — not in the Constitution, it has been created and built up in legal opinions over the past century. With the new Supreme Court majority, the right to privacy that we all believed in disappears. It vanishes. The bedroom (contraception), your internet searches, your library borrowings, any of it; it no longer exists. If you want a right to privacy, you better agitate for a constitutional amendment that would guarantee it. And while you are at it, consider agitating for voter equity. Here in California, our votes do not count for as much as individual votes in Wyoming or in any rural, sparsely populated state.

RON TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

