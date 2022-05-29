Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A child’s life

EDITOR: As a parent, some of your best memories are picking up your little ones from kindergarten and grade school. They’re happy to see you and excitedly tell you about their day. Half your brain is taking it all in, and the other half is trying to figure out how to get them fed before practice or whatever lesson is next.

These times are etched in your brain until that knock on the door or phone call rubs it out like sandpaper. All you can see is their last minutes. Were they afraid? Did they feel pain? Should you have been there? Terror that replays over and over again. You can’t imagine it will ever stop.

Is waiting a couple weeks after purchasing my gun more devastating than this? Is waiting until I’m 21 to buy an assault rifle more painful than that knock or call? I’ve not had the phone call due to murder, but I’ve had the call. There’s no comparison, I assure you.

There is no single measure that gets us to a place where mass murder of children never happens, but a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. As one of my drill sergeants used to yell, it’s time to get to steppin!

RANDALL WALKER

Vacaville

A show of resilience

EDITOR: We had the privilege to attend one of the Sonoma State University 2022 commencement programs. I expected to happily celebrate a family member’s graduation and was taken aback by observing the perseverance, poise and grace of the hundreds of graduates who crossed the stage. Amid so much negative news from around the world, across our country and even at this campus, the resilience and joy of these graduates was soothing to my heart.

These young people were a real-life testimonial to the oft-used phrase “diversity is our strength.” I watched with profound respect the display of nationalities and backgrounds represented. I should also mention that the people who organized the event and helped everyone to their seats were terrific. It was truly a day to be happy and optimistic about our future with young adults like these stepping into the world.

GRANT TROMBETTA

Petaluma

Silence may be complicity

EDITOR: It would seem Republicans are more interested in discussing the baby formula shortage than addressing the horror perpetrated on the Black community in Buffalo. Their silence speaks volumes.

Many who are running for election, or reelection, under the Republican banner are promoting the same hate-filled rhetoric on race replacement as the 18-year-old man accused of committing the massacre.

Tucker Carlson, on Fox News, is a master at spinning theories to create fear, hatred and division. It seems he is just as popular in Russia as he is here. His favorite excuse: “I was only joking.”

Each of us, starting in our own communities, must take a stand, condemn atrocities and promote peace, equality and justice. Silence on our parts also suggests complicity.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

Choosing Coscarelli

EDITOR: Like Debbie Ziese (“An experienced leader,” Letters, May 19), I served as the president of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators’ Association. But unlike Ziese, I also held multiple RPCEA leadership positions during my 30 years of service. Based on my years of experience working with site and district administrators, including Amie Carter, I will be joining my former RPCEA colleagues, Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward and teachers throughout Sonoma County to help elect Brad Coscarelli to be our next Sonoma County superintendent of schools.

Coscarelli, unlike Carter, has a documented record of working cooperatively and successfully with teachers, support staff and administrators to enhance the learning and working environment for students and school employees. We need a leader who can unite all stakeholders if we are going to provide the very best education for our students, and Brad Coscarelli is that candidate.

RICHARD NEFFSON

Rohnert Park

Teachers, not commandos

EDITOR: Imagine you are teaching your class and wearing your sidearm when a person wearing body armor and carrying a laser-guided

AR-15 rifle enters your classroom. You have perhaps two seconds to draw your sidearm and get a head shot (body armor, remember?) before you are gunned down. A professional combat shooter might have a chance. A teacher, next to none. So those who tell you the answer to school shootings is to arm teachers are lying. Personal freedoms? I guess that includes the freedom to continue watching our children getting gunned down in their classrooms.

RICHARD EVANS

Sebastopol

