Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

No toll on Hwy. 37

EDITOR: The state Senate has passed SB 1050, which would authorize a toll of approximately $5 or $6 on Highway 37 between Sears Point and Mare Island. The reasoning is that Highway 37 needs correction due to flooding. This is a state that has a $100 billion budget surplus this year due to rising taxes.

It is estimated that the toll would bring in $650 million over the next 20 years. Certainly, any Highway 37 correction necessary could be paid for out of the budget surplus and not out of the pockets of people who use the road to get to work. If this bill passes the Legislature, Gov. Gavin Newsom must veto it. Contact your legislators and let them know your concerns.

JUDITH ALLEWELT

Petaluma

Springer, for prosperity

EDITOR: Sonoma County needs economic recovery now. According to Andy Springer, a government’s performance should be measured by its ability to create an environment where people can be prosperous. I agree.

History demonstrates that a community is most happy and prosperous when its people are free to conduct their business with limited government involvement. Over time, free people in a free market will benefit their community. Springer’s plan for economic recovery is centered around this belief.

In my experience, government tends to waste time and money on trendy distractions. Springer’s plan would ensure that our local government operates efficiently and effectively focused on proper priorities. This shift would ultimately result in a much more positive and attractive environment for business growth and development.

Good government stays in its lane. County government’s priorities are simply building and maintaining infrastructure: roads, water, energy; and attracting new businesses through minimal fees, regulations, lower taxes, the availability of property, increasing our inventory of affordable homes and, most importantly, maintaining law and order.

Andy Springer will lead our county government focused on these basic priorities. He has my vote.

CINDY MAYER

Rohnert Park

A talented judge

EDITOR: With the primary election just around the corner, I began reading about the two open seats on the Sonoma County Superior Court.

The contest for one seat features Laura Passaglia McCarthy, who already serves on the Superior Court as a commissioner. In hearing her speak, I have been impressed with her energy, intelligence and passion for the law. She brings years of experience as a prosecutor and a familiarity with cases involving crimes against women, human trafficking and homicides.

She is eminently qualified. It is no coincidence that she has been endorsed by a who’s who of our legal system (District Attorney Jill Ravitch, all the current Superior Court judges, etc.), as well as police and city officials.

The primary will decide who the next judge will be. I hope you’ll join me in voting on Tuesday and consider casting a ballot for this exceptional young talent.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

For a safer county

EDITOR: Cities from New York to San Francisco have defunded, criminalized and handcuffed the people who were hired to serve and protect. Turn on any Bay Area news station and watch people being shot, murdered or robbed. Criminals are being released hours after being arrested, only to repeat the same crimes. Progressive, liberal district attorneys are being recalled in record numbers as crime soars.

A perfect example is San Francisco, a once beautiful city destroyed by liberal, progressive politics. Politicians are taking the side of criminals and chastising police to the point that the number of vacancies has reached a crisis.

Dave Edmonds and Carl Tennenbaum are progressive, liberal candidates. The right man to elect sheriff is Eddie Engram. Engram works in the Sheriff's Office and has the backing of the department’s rank and file. Now is not the time to elect an outsider. Now is the time to allow law enforcement to do what they were hired to do, serve and protect. Vote for Eddie Engram for a safer Sonoma County.

WAYNE STEWART

Sonoma

Time to ‘do something’

EDITOR: Following the Uvalde, Texas, massacre of fourth grade girls and boys, I have experienced overwhelming anger, frustration and fear. My beloved fourth grader grandson Billy adores school. When, following the worst days of COVID, he was able to return to his classroom, Billy was overjoyed. Unfortunately, this return also cruelly exposed him to potential devastation from an AR-15 in the hands of a killer.

I permitted myself to think about Billy in that horrific situation. Then I considered our members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, and realized that many among them have school-aged children and grandchildren. Will they act now, or will it take the almost unimaginable loss of one of their own to stir action?

I feel the faintest glimmer of hope imagining a representative or senator stopping for a moment to weigh the fear of losing money and power versus the fear of losing their own Billy or Jenny. I call upon everyone who reads my letter to do something now. This letter is my first attempt at “something.”

ED COLETTI

Santa Rosa

