Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Parents need to listen

EDITOR: Recently, while I waited in line, I overheard a man talking about the deplorable conditions at the high school his son attends. “To start,” he said, “there are fights every day.” He mentioned his son’s comments about students “making out” behind the buildings while others watch and laugh. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

A few days later, I saw my friend who works in a middle school in Santa Rosa. “Is it true that things are bad these days in our schools?” I asked.

“I’m thinking about retiring,” my friend said. “It’s a very stressful situation, and I feel sorry for parents who have lost control of their youngsters. Problematic students have no respect for anyone.” After a silent moment, she confided, “I try not to show my fear when students enter the office.”

We blame the pandemic for our problems, and although some parents work long hours, they can dedicate a few minutes to listening to their kids’ stories, fears and what happens in school and give them encouragement.

Our social ills would be cured if adults, starting with parents and leaders at all levels, exercised good manners, showed respect for everyone and gave education due importance. Our schools would be the havens needed for our children.

YOLANDA VERA MARTÍNEZ

Santa Rosa

Making other reparations

EDITOR: It is encouraging that our state is working on ways to make reparations to Black Californians (“Report demands reparations,” June 2). But where are the reparations owed to the Indigenous people of California, who, along with native people throughout the United States, suffered dispossession of homelands, physical and cultural genocide, starvation, enslavement, extreme poverty, exploitation and torture? While we can’t change the past, we can acknowledge to the descendants of the Indigenous people of our entire country that a grievous wrong was done to them. Let them lead us in the effort to make reparations.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Disarming evil people

EDITOR: Pro-gun Christians insist that evil in people is to blame for mass killings, not guns. OK, point taken. Now, how about supporting laws that help keep guns out of the hands of evil people?

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

A case of bias

EDITOR: The resignation of Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki is a glaring example of gender/ethnic bias. What is considered unremarkable for white males (or too many males) is perceived with suspicion when females behave equally. Females (particularly females of color) are criticized, called to account, questioned, doubted and/or not trusted to the same extent. Given the power of implicit bias, it is challenging not to see this situation as a stereotypical instance of a dominant culture doubling down and an Asian female retreating, conforming to the pressure of maintaining a passive role.

Sasaki is an Asian Pacific Islander female. It’s unlikely that a white male would be held accountable for his spouse’s alleged harassment of another. It is unlikely that he would be held accountable for a university settlement due to his spouse’s transgression. The threshold for a white male in academia to receive a “no confidence” vote has been considerably higher than an action by his spouse. It is also unlikely that a white male would be judged guilty of retaliation without any evidence provided.

It is disturbing to see yet another female community member of color withdraw from a position of leadership.

LAURIE FONG

Santa Rosa

Crime run amok

EDITOR: What happened to police departments and courts? I never could have imagined our current plight. Why aren’t laws being enforced? Isn’t it against the law not to enforce our laws? Who do law-abiding people turn to for help when criminals rob their stores, break into cars, assault others simply because they feel like it, jeopardize property and life with dangerous sideshows, commit horrendous hit-and-runs and so many other things?

The police don’t even respond to many of these offenses anymore. The smash-and-grab crowd know that nothing will happen to them because of the $950 law. Who made that law? It’s the new progressive mentality and it, along with all their other insanity, will ruin our country in short order.

It is past time to bring common sense back. We need laws enforced with consequences. The individuals perpetrating these crimes are out of control, and the progressive prosecutors who are not prosecuting them are out of control. Makes you wonder, who is the bigger criminal. So, where does that leave us, the law-abiding citizens? We need help.

BOBBI REESER

Santa Rosa

