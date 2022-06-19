Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Price gouging on oil

EDITOR: When my president renames exorbitant gas prices as “Putin’s gas tax,” he disguises the corporate gouging that the petroleum industry is bragging about in financial journals. Consumers cannot select alternative providers (even at the same price) to register their disapproval.

Jimmy Carter was savaged and finished as president for the Windfall Profits Act during the 1970s, which reclaimed money wrested from consumers by the petroleum industry, which receives bountiful tax cuts borne by consumers.

Given the pandemic and economic turmoil, wouldn’t it be patriotic of them to absorb some losses and sell below market value to American consumers during these difficult times?

Furthermore, why is no one investigating possible price-

fixing collusion designed to fret consumers so they replace “regulating” Democrats with “free-market” Republicans?

Such a strategy would end our republic, empowering the party dedicated to false claims about stolen elections and systematically replacing voting officials with partisans who will do their bidding. Unless Democrats refuse to be distracted by inflation, guns and Ukraine (each critical), we will no longer have a republic with which to address any issues.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

Democrats get played

EDITOR: As usual, the Democrats let themselves get sucker punched by the Republicans. The basically worthless gun control bill before the Senate will likely pass just before the midterm elections. The Republicans will dodge the bullet of any meaningful gun control and at the same time go back to their districts and claim they supported bipartisan gun control (wink, wink). Thus, they will dissipate the righteous anger and risk of finally being removed from office, and leave the Democrats with nothing to say. Way to go, suckers!

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Silence in ‘Peacetown’

EDITOR: Sebastopol calls itself “Peacetown.” I call it “Asleep town,” indifferent to the plight of its sister town, Chyhyryn, Ukraine, which is suffering in the flames of a devastating war the United States is pouring gasoline on in the form of billions of dollars of U.S. weapons.

Where is their outcry for a cease fire? Where is their demand for diplomacy? Who will confront the bloodthirsty warmongers, the greedy fossil fuel corporations, the eager grain exporters, etc. who are profiting immensely from the endless destruction of Ukraine? Who speaks for the millions in Africa and Asia who will starve miserably as a result of the Russian blockade and U.S. sanctions?

Does anyone notice that this war, so remote from beautiful, bucolic west county, is inching ever closer to a nuclear war? Listening to the slurping of frappés in Sebastopol’s bustling streets, the answer is a resounding yawn.

R.B. TREMBLY

Sebastopol

Mixing money and God

EDITOR: Can it get any more bizarre? Our president often has problems with pronunciation. And that’s fine; who among us is perfect? But on June 10, while in “the city of angels,” at the Port of Los Angeles, he gave a shovel full of fertilizer about our inflation crisis, which is the worst in 40 years. But what took everyone aback was when he said, “Exxon made more money than God.” Whose God? Maybe the president’s, but not mine. My God is financially fine. And an ignorant foolish remark mixing God and money is a dangerous cocktail when most people in this country have little to do with or don’t even believe anymore in God. People wonder why wasn’t all this killing of children and hate a problem in the past. Because we still believed in Jesus and we had morals. Like a president not using our savior’s name as a punchline for an incompetent presidency.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Build water storage

EDITOR: When it comes to selling farmland and the associated water rights for environmental purposes, of course Californians want to ensure protections for endangered salmon and wildlife, just as we do for families and businesses (“State should buy some water rights,” editorial, Jan. 10). However, to do so by shutting down food production is shortsighted. Especially now, with the war in Ukraine impacting global food supply and many predicting serious food shortages on the way.

California produces 60% of our nation’s fruits, nuts and vegetables. When you shut down California farms, you’re choosing to abandon a safe, affordable, domestic food supply. Which means less availability in stores, higher prices and more imports from overseas.

Certainly, selling your land is preferable to losing it through bankruptcy, but this is a panic response to decades of neglect on the part of the government. California has a $100 billion budget surplus. Instead of taking farms out of production, we should be building more water storage, so we don’t have to constantly pit water users against one another.

MIKE WADE

Executive director, California Farm Water Coalition

