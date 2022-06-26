Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Government takeover

EDITOR: The coup is over. The conservative minority have won. No, not the fiasco on Jan. 6. No, not the ongoing attempt by Trump and his minions to subvert the constitution and make him king for life. This coup has been slowly brewing for decades.

Conservatives have been effectively using the gerrymander to gain power in state and local government. They have used scare tactics to gain voters. The mythical “they” are coming for your guns. They are going to take away your church. They will force you to practice Shariah law. They are child molesters. They will force you to become vegetarians.

With everyone looking at the latest shiny object conservatives have quietly obstructed the normal operations of government. The role of advise and consent has become delay and deny. The vast majority of judges confirmed in the last decades have been appointed by presidents who did not win the popular vote.

As the article “Courts tilting against climate change” indicated, conservatives have won. This is just an indicator of legal challenges to come. The U.S. as we have known it for our lifetime will be changed for decades. We let it happen. We, including the conservatives, will suffer the consequences.

Lew Larson

Sebastopol

Trash along the coast

EDITOR: I just read the June 20 front page story “Fed up with trash,” and it took me back to when we lived in Sebastopol and visited Salmon Creek State Beach and others along the coast. We were so disgusted by the trash we began taking plastic grocery bags with us to pick up trash we came across. Itʻs so easy, itʻs the right thing to do, and itʻs gratifying to feel like something is being accomplished. If everyone pitched in just a little bit we could all enjoy pristine beaches.

Karen Cooper

Hilo, Hawaii

Addition to Heroes Mural

EDITOR: Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Santa Rosa has been home to the Heroes Mural for many years. The mural is dedicated to local heroes including the Rev. James Coffee, Alicia Sanchez and Greg Sarris along with national heroes Cesar Chavez and Martin Luther King Jr.

In June of 2016, Vince Harper contacted me about serious graffiti from two rival gangs that had defaced the mural just days before the Juneteenth Festival. My friends and I covered the defaced mural with wheat paste portraits of the heroes depicted on the mural. Several weeks later, the mural was restored by a team of artists at ArtStart and reinstalled at MLK Jr. Park.

Harper died last year and was celebrated at this year’s Juneteenth Festival. I propose that his portrait be added to the Heroes Mural. I cannot think of anyone in our community who is more deserving of this honor than Vince Harper.

Judy Kennedy

Santa Rosa

Secede please, Texas

The Texas Republican Platform states that Texas retains the right to secede from the United States. It then states President Biden did not win the 2020 election, attacks LBGTQ+ people, bans abortions, banishes the Voting Rights Act and bans all gun control measures.

If this represents the true position of the State of Texas, then please secede. The process will be peaceful as Washington will send no Federal troops to prevent it.

Jon Yatabe

Bodega Bay

Curtailing gun violence

EDITOR: In 2005, Congress passed, and President Bush signed into law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which specifically bars civil lawsuits against manufacturers, distributors and dealers of firearms.

Repeal or a sensible modification of this law would go a long way to enable citizens impacted by gun violence to sue these manufacturers and to regulate the market in secondhand gun sales.

Please contact your representatives in Congress, let them know you would like them to repeal PLCCA. And put PLCCA into your favorite internet search engine and read up on its impact on our lives.

Due to citizen lead efforts to sue the tobacco companies, we were able to reduce the impact of a horrible killer. Now, we need to turn our attention to the gun and arms industry and use the tort systems to bring them to heel.

John Sergneri

Petaluma

Alvarez should resign

EDITOR: With the revelation that Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez hasn’t paid a cent in taxes on his dispensary profits, his resignation should have followed. Instead the revelation came with a photo of him smirking in front of his dispensary, waving what appeared to be the unpaid tax notices.

There is something very wrong with that picture. As an elected official, sworn to uphold the law, his unapologetic justification for nonpayment as “unorthodox” made the story even more jaw dropping.

The rest of us dutifully pay our taxes and fees to the city and other governmental agencies. His scofflaw attitude about his tax obligations violates his sworn duties and any notion of a legitimate civic commitment. He should not remain seated as a City official.

The rest of the City Council should take the lead and show him the door.

Libby Hutton

Santa Rosa

