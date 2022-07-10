Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

GOP making the case

EDITOR: Various right-wing acquaintances say the Jan. 6 hearings are “a political hit job.” I tell them, “I agree,” because each witness is a Republican, and they are indeed hitting the former president on the facts of his comments and actions. His own party is doing the hitting.

This may have been initiated by a Democratic House leader, but beyond that, Rep. Liz Cheney and the staff who surrounded the president that day are speaking and taking the proper steps, freely. What those witnesses say is damning. The opposition isn’t needed.

This committee is fact finding, it isn’t a trial. Let these facts lead to the proper indictments by the Justice Department. It does appear, though, that the insanity the former president fomented for so many years has made even his own party weary.

The only question now is, how do any Republicans continue to defend and support this man? This is an issue of character, as it always has been. The appalling part of this is that he’s shown his character for decades, yet he was still chosen to lead the party.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Ignoring a murder

EDITOR: The U.S. State Department said the killing of American citizen Shireen Abu Akleh was “the result of tragic circumstances.” The Israeli rights group B’Tselem derided the announcement as “whitewash,” as did the Abu Akleh family. While the State Department condemned Russia’s killing of journalists, Abu Akleh’s murder, and Jamal Kashoggi’s, is not a reason to sour our relationships with our “friends.”

To think that Israeli soldiers, in one of the most highly trained armies in the world, didn’t know they were shooting at journalists is indeed whitewash, as there were no Palestinian fighters in that area. But was it a targeted killing? Well, an Israeli military spokesperson said that the journalists were “filming and working for a media outlet … They’re armed with cameras …” What kind of country characterizes journalists as being “armed” with cameras?

Why was Abu Akleh murdered? She said it best: “I chose journalism to be close to people. It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I could bring their voice to the world.” When a country doesn’t want the eyes of the world on it, that talk is considered seditious and must be dealt with accordingly. And, of course, with impunity. And we complied.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

A carbon ‘feebate’

EDITOR: Your July 2 editorial (“Court undercuts climate policy”) failed to mention the carbon pollution “feebate” proposal thrice endorsed by The Press Democrat and widely considered the most powerful tool for reducing emissions.

Why? It seems papers and politicians are terrified of pain-at-the-pump voters who confuse the feebate with gas taxes. Fact: unlike gas taxes, the carbon fee would be paid by fossil fuel companies. All of the fee money collected by the U.S. Treasury would be issued in monthly dividend payments to households. This would help low- and middle-income households afford their transition to affordable clean energy. If HR 2307 (with 96 House co-sponsors) is enacted this year, next year we will each get about $20 a month to spend as we wish.

Failure to educate people of this critical difference contributes to our otherwise pro-climate politicians like Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman repeatedly telling us carbon feebates don’t have the votes. While the planet we love goes up in smoke.

BRUCE HAGEN

Petaluma

Secret Service heroes

EDITOR: It may be that our republic was saved by the actions of the former president’s Secret Service detail. Imagine what might have happened if they had not interrupted his plans to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, accompanied by armed militias. Who among the Capitol Police would have denied him entrance? Then, undoubtedly, he and his armed escorts would have entered the House chambers while the presidential votes were being counted and demanded that the count be halted. What would have happened then? I leave it to your imagination. Those Secret Service agents deserve our profound gratitude.

LARRY ROBINSON

Sebastopol

Losing faith

EDITOR: A deeply unhappy commentator on TV said of the mass killings in America: “We have the ability to stop this.” But we don’t. That’s the problem. We would stop the killing if we could. Polling shows that Americans have lost faith in the media, the extreme court, Congress, the presidency, etc. On average, American institutions get a 27% approval rating. The two institutions that poll above 50% are small businesses and the military. What most ordinary people want — gun control — our current system cannot provide. Voters have lost faith in the system. Now change will come. But it might be for the worse.

GARY GOSS

Santa Rosa

