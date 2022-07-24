Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A national failure

EDITOR: The July 18 headline in The Press Democrat — “Utter failure by police in Texas” — should have read “Utter failure of Americans to protect our children.” Yes, the police could have done more, but the real cause of these repeated school shootings is easy access to semi-automatic weapons. Republicans plus one Democrat should be ashamed for allowing these guns to be sold in our country. The shooting in Uvalde haunts me, the innocent children cowering in the classroom and their last moments filled with terror. Shame on all of us for not doing better to protect them.

JANET HORRALL

Cloverdale

Let cyclists decide

EDITOR: I’m confused. The Joe Rodota Trail is supposedly closed, but there are people camping on it 24/7. Why can they be there but the rest of the public can’t? People camping on the trail presumably come and go to get food and supplies, some using bikes. But the rest of us can’t use it? When encampments popped up on Ninth Street and Sixth Street in Santa Rosa, those streets weren’t closed to the public.

Bert Whitaker, the county’s park director, said cyclists can use Sebastopol Road because it has bike lanes. There are fewer roads in Sonoma County that I would choose to ride on than busy Sebastopol Road with its many business and school driveways. Plus, to get to Sebastopol Road cyclists have to use Dutton Avenue, with no bike lanes, or Stony Point Road, which is notoriously dangerous for bikes.

Let cyclists and pedestrians decide if they want to use the trail, rather than maintaining it for the exclusive use of a few people. If an encampment popped up in Spring Lake Regional Park, would the park be closed to the public for the exclusive use of a few?

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

Endangering cyclists

EDITOR: The recent closure of the Joe Rodota Trail is one more nail in the coffin for local cyclists. Those looking to leave Santa Rosa to explore eastern Sonoma County were cut off in 2020 by the closure of a small easement connecting Channel Drive to Oakmont, forcing cyclists to hike a dirt walking path constructed by Oakmont residents or risk fate by traveling Highway 12.

Now, and similarly, with closure of Joe Rodota Trail those looking to enjoy west county must place their love of cycling over their own safety by taking major highways with minimal to no shoulder.

Shame on the local government officials elected in the hopes they make some decisions that enhance our lives (i.e., not put them at risk).

SHEA AIKEN

Santa Rosa

Rethink ballot measures

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council is poised to approve two actions that will dash opportunities to continue to lead our city into democracy, inclusiveness and equity. We are referring to their preliminary decision to seek voter renewal of Measure O as it’s currently written and voter approval of salaries for council members and mayors.

Measure O and its campaign need to focus on what the sales tax has accomplished and can accomplish if restructured for transparency and innovation. Do not resort to doom-and-gloom warnings about what happens if it isn’t passed. Give new and appealing examples of what it can do: increase neighborhood policing; focus on crime prevention by strengthening neighborhood preparation and responses; civilian oversight of police; and permanent funding of the InRESPONSE mental health support team.

Additionally, we think the proposed salaries for the council are too high. Raising salaries too high begs a voter backlash and a rationale for people to vote down the Measure O renewal. The raises need to be adjusted to be more in line with those whose needs they serve.

GREGORY FEARON

and PAT KUTA

Santa Rosa

A car-free street

EDITOR: There were so many joyful faces last Sunday as hundreds of people — old and young — turned out to bicycle, stroll and skate in downtown Petaluma for the county’s first-ever Ciclovia. For a few hours, Petaluma Boulevard was closed to allow residents to enjoy the public space without the interruption of cars.

Ciclovias (Spanish for “bike paths”) were started in Bogota, Colombia, where 70-plus miles of streets are opened to people every Sunday. They have spread to cities across the U.S. and the rest of the world. We are thrilled that Petaluma stepped up to be the first.

Let’s bring more car-free events to Sonoma County to give people safe places and healthy opportunities to ride a bicycle, play outside and gather with friends and community.

Santa Rosa, will you be next?

JENNY BARD

Santa Rosa

