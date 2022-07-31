Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Death with dignity

EDITOR: Kerry Benefield’s July 17 column highlighted challenges and frustrations many struggle to overcome with California’s End of Life Option Act (“Failed in death,”). My son and I lobbied state legislators to pass the act, which we believed could prevent the kind of misery my late husband had been forced to endure. After the act passed, there was a huge sense of relief among those who advocated for it and those who thought they might need it.

Alas, the devil is in the details. I still saw loved ones dying unnecessarily miserable deaths. I wrestled with those details and wished people knew they needed to act sooner rather than later. Once people have their peaceful final passage plan fully in place, they can focus on fighting for their highest quality of life for however long they can.

Perhaps patients should talk with their doctors in advance of a terminal diagnosis, and let them know that if they only had six months left they’d want to know, so they would have enough time to get their plan implemented. Patients might change their mind, but this would enable more patients to actually have a death with dignity pursuant to their wishes.

JEANETTE LEBELL

Sebastopol

America’s demise?

EDITOR: America’s great experiment — a constitutional republic in which, for the first time in history, the people were made sovereign and endowed with inalienable rights — may, after 246 years, be facing its demise for several key reasons:

— The rogue Supreme Court is no longer a trustworthy interpreter of law and the Constitution, dangerously weakening the separation of powers.

— The abrogation of a woman’s right to sovereignty over her body may lead to ideological rollback of other hard-won rights, such as same sex marriage.

— Representative democracy has been undermined by a conservative minority’s persistent legislative obstruction.

— The manufactured loss of faith in free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power fundamentally imperils democracy, as does demonizing the free press.

— A minority of our irreparably fractured society is contemplating civil war culminating in white Christian nationalist authoritarian rule.

RICHARD CLEVERLY

Santa Rosa

GOP complicity

EDITOR: The Texas House of Representatives’ investigation into the cause of the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers by a young man armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde failed to mention the main cause of their death — those in Congress who legalized assault rifles. All those members of the Republican Party who use the Second Amendment to block meaningful gun legislation also have blood on their hands.

LARRY HAENEL

Santa Rosa

Politics of cruelty

EDITOR: Now that the backers of the movement to overturn Roe v. Wade have succeeded in imposing their ideology on the rest of us, it’s worth looking at what apparently counts for moral authority in this country in 2022.

The movement to overturn Roe includes a former president who publicly boasted of the sexual assault of women, two Supreme Court justices who were accused of sexual misconduct, three justices who smugly dissembled during their confirmation hearings, a major religious institution whose leaders have been convicted of sexual abuse of children, a Senate leader who bragged of his own shameless hypocrisy and a political party that asks supporters to believe an obvious lie and pledge allegiance not to the country but to one man. Whenever proponents of this ideology speak of saving unborn children, remember who their leaders are and the means they used to achieve their ends, which have nothing to do with “pro-life” and everything to do with political power and cruelty.

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

Track blackout

EDITOR: Wow, next to no coverage in The Press Democrat of the world championships in track and field held for the first time on U.S. soil and on the Pacific Coast in Eugene, Oregon. Aside from world records falling all over the place, we had superb athletes from around the world showing the infinite grace of the human body. And we cheered our own Californians, including Jenna Prandini of Clovis from the winning U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

Contempt of Congress

EDITOR: I’m not a voter for or follower of Donald Trump or his administration, so it doesn’t surprise me that a former member of his inner circle has been convicted of contempt of Congress. However, polls show 82% of Americans are dissatisfied with Congress. Perhaps this guy Steve Bannon is in good company (“Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress,” July 23).

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

