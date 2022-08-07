Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Recycling water

EDITOR: As I drive around Santa Rosa, I see many large apartment complexes being built. Clearly, there is a genuine need for more housing. There is also a shortage of water due to the drought. There are many acres of farmland and golf courses being irrigated with reclaimed water from the sewage treatment plants. Even if the water was treated until it was safe to drink, it would be difficult to convince the public that was true. Surely, we could be convinced that this water could be used to water our yards and flush our toilets.

Why not require all new construction to install two water feeds? Potable water to sinks, showers and tubs, reclaimed water to outdoor faucets and toilets. Because we do not at this time have the infrastructure in place to support both systems, they would both now be hooked to potable water. At a later date, when the city and county caught up to the need, separate water lines could be installed to all structures. No retrofit would be required for all buildings built from now forward.

Surely, if we could build a pipeline all the way to The Geysers we can install the needed pipelines in town.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

Warriors can afford stars

EDITOR: On July 30, there was a lengthy article about the Golden State Warriors’ ability to retain key players, especially Draymond Green (“Warriors may face salary crunch”). Currently, the Warriors have the highest payroll in the NBA and pay $170 million in luxury taxes. Seems like a lot.

However, owner Joe Lacob and company paid $450 million for the Warriors, and the team now has a market value estimated to be $5.6 billion. Further, the Warriors’ projected annual income is $700 million, second only to the Dallas Cowboys in American professional sports.

Given those numbers, it is hard to see why the Warriors would skimp on anything. And more than any other NBA team, the Warriors have developed most of their talent from within. Stephen Curry, Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney and James Wiseman are all draftees. With the exception of Michael Durant, the Warriors are responsible for grooming their stars and making them worth their high salaries.

In my view, they have no complaints.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Exploitation at the fair

EDITOR: I read there will be a “midget wrestling” program at the Sonoma County Fair. This is a hurtful, insensitive, exploitative and unintelligent choice. Midget is a painful word when describing a human being.

ROBERT BLOOM

Santa Rosa

Deplorable conditions

EDITOR: How is it possible the managers of the city of Santa Rosa and City Council members don’t see what maintenance crews are not doing? These “leaders” drive our roads every day. Every. Single. Day.

Our medians, islands, sidewalks, etc. have been in deplorable condition for years. Weeds and trash abound. This dereliction of duty has zero to do with the pandemic nor the drought. Upkeep went off the rails years ago. Why don’t we see maintenance crews regularly tending to our city? There must be a maintenance schedule. The schedule needs to be published.

And about our freeways — Caltrans project signs proclaim “Your tax dollars at work.” Really? Shoulders and medians are overrun with weeds and trash. As for freeway projects, the Petaluma corridor is a glorious example of a seemingly open checkbook to a local contractor for a never-ending project that has yielded subpar results.

I’m surely not the only driver to hit the grossly uneven asphalt at the ascent of the Petaluma River Bridge. Why is this not corrected? Caltrans managers hit this same defect daily. Every. Single. Day.

No sight.

No oversight.

No end in sight.

MORIA ZIMBICKI

Santa Rosa

Religion and abortion

EDITOR: Staff Writer Emily Wilder’s fine article about abortion views in different religions points out that many people here in Sonoma County support legal abortion because of their religious faith, profiling Muslim, Buddhist, Jewish and Hindu faith leaders (“Not so simple,” July 31). It’s worth adding that many Christians, too, are pro-choice out of religious conviction. While conservative Christian voices are loud, they represent just one interpretation of Scripture. My own Episcopal tradition has been on the record opposing anti-abortion legislation since 1967. Human life is indeed sacred, and the difficult moral choices about abortion should be made not by the government but by the person carrying that potential life.

THE REV. STEPHEN SHAVER

Rector, Episcopal Church of the Incarnation

Surprise turns

EDITOR: Anticipating the likely Supreme Court ruling prohibiting left turns in California, some Sonoma County residents are now playing it safe and eliminating turn signals altogether.

STEVEN NIELSEN

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.