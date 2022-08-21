Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Weaponizing justice

EDITOR: Republican officeholders decry the Justice Department’s retrieval of documents from an ex-president. At the mildest, they challenge it as “unprecedented.” Well, Donald Trump himself is unprecedented.

Trump was unprecedented in being the only presidential candidate in several decades who refused to show his tax returns. This practice is meant to show that the candidate will not use the office for his/her own financial benefit.

Trump is the only recent president to not put his financial portfolio into a blind trust. Instead, he put his holding of family members who would be beneficiaries.

Many times, Trump labeled himself as “law and order,” but his attacks on the judicial system are unprecedented. In 2016, he accused U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel of being biased because he was “Mexican.” (Note: Curiel was born in Indiana.)

This month, the FBI obtained a warrant from a judge to search for missing documents. Trump decried the “weaponization” of the justice system. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell had already achieved weaponization by refusing to confirm or hold hearings on (former President) Barack Obama’s nominees. When Republican Trump was elected, McConnell gave him all those hold-back judicial benches. That was weaponization.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

Thank you, Liz Cheney

EDITOR: Thank you, Liz Cheney, for being an American first and a Republican second. You sacrificed your House seat by standing up for truth, democracy and the Constitution. That took courage, a rare commodity in politics today.

You have demonstrated that patriotism is not blind obedience to a political party or a political leader. Rather, it is to stand firm against a political onslaught in defense of the rule of law and the principals that this country was founded on. Continue to stand proud while others in your party call you disloyal, unpatriotic or un-American. What is un-American is being punished for speaking truth to power, questioning authority and standing on your principles.

This country needs more politicians like you, Liz Cheney. For the sake of the Republican Party, and indeed the country, continue to be politically engaged. Help to dispel the falsehoods emanating from your party, and continue to lead with integrity and courage.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

Protecting birds

EDITOR: You have had a couple of articles encouraging people who feed wild birds to take down their bird feeders due to avian flu. You should know that there is a different opinion about this among local and national birding groups. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Native Songbird Care and Conservation and others do not recommend removal of wild bird feeders unless there is poultry nearby (poultry are more susceptible to infection). Songbirds are unlikely to get avian flu. Tarps can be put over a chicken pen to keep any possible contaminated droppings away from the chickens. Enjoy your birds.

WAYNE SALK

Sebastopol

Fair security

EDITOR: Well, well, well. It looks like nothing has changed at the fair entrance gates. Several years ago, we went as usual to attend the fair. We dutifully stood in line. When we reached the front, we opened our bags to be searched for illicit items -- knives, guns, etc. Security found one can of Diet Coke in my bag, which prompted a full interrogation. Who’s the diabetic? Why do you have this? Um, it’s a soda, not a firearm.

We didn’t bring a whole picnic — because, God knows, that’s not allowed. One diet coke. Held up the line for ten 10 minutes with the questioning, humiliated us, actually took my soda and threw it in the trash. This is why we have never been back to the fair.

It’s not security at all. It’s about making sure we have to purchase food (or a soda) inside. This is why they search your bag and take your pretzels. Not weapons. And you have to wait so you are well dehydrated and you’ll have to buy a soda when you finally get in.

CHRISTINE DOTTI

Rohnert Park

Rethinking racing

EDITOR: Years ago, I was a regular at Golden Gate Fields, having fallen in with a claque who somehow never seemed to have jobs when the races were in session. I think, sad to say, we thought more about winning a $2 bet than the well-being of the horses.

I’m still a horse lover, not so much a racing fan. Having just read Geraldine Brooks novel “Horse,” I was struck by this passage as spoken by a one of the characters, a vet who once tend-ed racehorses:

“We race horses before they should be ridden, before they’re finished growing… we race them at two and train them hard before then. We pump them full of bute to get them on the track when they’re hurt and should be resting… So many trainers asked me to fix the horse up for one more race. (Sometimes if) the horse managed to run well through the pain I’d masked with steroids and analgesics it’d be just one more after that. Finally, that same horse, that beautiful, brave animal that had given its best would either break down and be destroyed or stop winning and basically be thrown away.”

Maybe it’s time to rethink racing and think more about the horse than a race run and won.

MICHAEL O'LOONEY

Santa Rosa

