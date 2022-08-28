Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Banning gas stations

EDITOR: I am skeptical of the wisdom of limiting the number of gas stations at this time (“Council approves ban on new gas stations,” Thursday). If we don’t have enough gas stations, we will have gas lines. If politicians think this is a great benefit to the environment, why wait years for the benefits? Let’s just tell every gas station to immediately cut the number of pumps by 30%.

We can have gas lines right now. Oh, the benefits to the environment! And we will all be able to find and “reward” the politicians for this great idea at the next election.

Seriously, local governments should do everything possible to encourage the transition to carbon-free transportation. There are steps local governments can take. For example, local governments can increase the number of (working) charging stations for electric vehicles. Local governments also can transition all of their vehicles to electric.

But, please, spare us the gas lines.

BOB HESSE

Sonoma

Climate costs

EDITOR: Climate provisions within the Inflation Reduction Act passed with all 50 Senate Democrats voting yes and all 50 Republicans voting no. Those voting no claimed the bill cost too much. But those no voters failed to take into account the impact of not taking action, which comes with a price tag that dwarfs the price of any legislation.

We Californians are on the forefront of just about everything in this country. Unfortunately, this also applies to the devastating impact of global warming. Californians have lost more than 63,000 houses to wildfires since 2017. We have had to rebuild at a massive cost. Add to that increased insurance rates, flood losses, added infrastructure costs (like keeping Highway 37 above water) and the impacts of drought and heat. The Office of Management and Budget recently reported that climate losses will amount to $2 trillion a year by 2100. This equates to $14,000 a year for every taxpayer in the country.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a step in the right direction. But what we really need are even better measures, like a carbon fee and dividend plan. In the meantime, Republicans, keep up your efforts to sabotage climate legislation, and keep supporting fossil fuel industries. Our future tax bill for your inaction awaits us all.

BRIAN TORONE

Kenwood

Putting safety first

EDITOR: Thank you for the reasoned editorial regarding the Cloverdale fireworks ballot measure (“It’s time to end fireworks sales in Cloverdale,” Tuesday). Many of us have repeatedly asked our City Council for a ban on sales and personal use of fireworks in our fire-prone area, but without any success. Surely our community will at last put the safety of all of us before the interests of a few by voting to ban fireworks at last.

SALLY C. EVANS

Cloverdale

Making racing safer

EDITOR: Judging by recent letters to the editor, it appears that many readers do not have an accurate picture of the current state of horse racing. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which began taking effect July 1, established a new national authority to oversee racing regulations.

Also, recent years have brought an increasing emphasis on aftercare for retired racehorses. The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, the Retired Racehorse Project, the New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program and CANTER are a few of the organizations working to find new homes for horse racing’s retirees.

Yes, there are some unscrupulous trainers in racing, and those people have no business being near these magnificent animals. However, the public never hears about the trainers who put horses’ welfare first, making patience their guiding principle. They’re out there. But as with any field, it’s the wrongdoers who grab all the headlines.

LORI BARRON

Sonoma

Camping rules

EDITOR: Per the Aug. 21 article about camping in Big Sur, if you litter, camp or defecate anywhere along Highway 1 you’re subject to a $1,000 fine (“Rogue campers along Big Sur face steep fines”). But if you do the same thing in Sonoma County, you get an indefinite stay in a b-and-b courtesy of the county. What’s wrong with this picture?

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Avoiding the IRS

EDITOR: A reader claims we should fear that the Internal Revenue Service will soon come for us and suck away all our garage sale profits (“The IRS is coming,” Letters, Tuesday). He must be making some big bucks on the weekends. Yes, millionaire Donald Trump has had the feds on his heels for many years. His big-time lawyers have kept him out of jail. He wonders, “Why is the IRS always picking on me?” Poor boy. He may find out soon. For him and those who would like to skip the garage-sale paranoia: follow the law. It’s a magic sleep medication.

MICHAEL O’BRIEN

Santa Rosa

