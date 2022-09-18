Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Steep cost of care

EDITOR: I am an emergency physician, practicing in this country for almost four decades. What I have come to appreciate over the years is that no matter how altruistic a medical plan tries to be, it is always beholden to the insurance company’s drive for the almighty dollar, which trumps all else in this country.

I am often amazed at the range in prices different patients pay for the same prescription for no good reason, and don’t get me started on drug manufacturers advertising prescription drugs to the public. The problem lies in a system that worked initially but has blossomed into a complex multilayered profit machine for a variety of interests, none of whom want to relinquish their profits.

We need an overhaul that requires supermajorities to defeat lobbying interests. Die-hard capitalists will warn you of the consequences of “socialized medicine,” but we are already experiencing these issues — long waits and delayed care — in this country despite the money we throw at the problem. We need universal health care. Vote as if your life depended on it, because it very well may.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Republican votes

EDITOR: No wonder the Republican Party is working to destroy our democracy. They oppose most things Americans want. For example, while 62% of Americans believe abortion should be legal, 99% of House Republicans recently voted against it. While 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage, 77% of House Republicans voted against it. And while 90% of Americans believe in their right to use contraceptives, 96% of House Republicans voted against it. The laws protecting these rights passed through the House thanks to overwhelming Democratic support, but they will have trouble getting past Republican filibusters in the Senate.

If you believe in democracy, help get more Democrats elected, especially to the Senate, since Democrats support and protect what Americans want, while Republicans work to end their rights and freedoms. While Republicans endanger our democracy, please vote Democratic to keep it alive and healthy.

TOM WODETZKI

Albion

Prices vs. value

EDITOR: James Oglesby (“Labor: No intrinsic Value,” Letters, Monday), it seems, doesn’t understand the difference between price and value. Price, as always, is determined by supply and demand; value is a matter of judgment. The wages of the “working poor” are low because the jobs they do require minimal education, and there are too many workers in this category. Meanwhile, better-paying jobs that require more education remain unfilled.

It is a function of modern government to educate all residents to the point where they can achieve maximum potential. The United States, and California in particular, used to lead the way in education. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Housing discrimination

EDITOR: Thanks so much to reporter Nashelly Chavez for the Sept. 5 article about racist covenants in property deeds. When we bought our house in Santa Rosa, we found such a deed in the paperwork. I was shocked and I resolved to learn more about this practice. Thanks for doing the research for me.

I have mixed feelings about getting rid of evidence of these covenants entirely. The deed gave me insight into the history of housing development in my new town. And it helped to answer a question — why is my neighborhood so white?

I do understand how disturbing it must be for a person of color to read this language. But I wish the new law would allow leaving some reminder of past housing discrimination, so we do not forget. This legal racism took place not so long ago. Our house was built in 1948.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Fighting fires

EDITOR: We are at war, and forest fires are winning. I’m thinking it’s time to set up armed forces aviation divisions with firefighting aircraft. Wherever there is a base, have a squadron of planes and personnel trained and ready to go.

Some people say the cost would be too high. I say look at what it’s costing not to do it. We are losing lives and property and money every year, and the price keeps going up.

When you see what fires are doing to forests and small towns within them, it reminds me of some of the television coverage in Ukraine. We need to treat these fires as if we are at war. If we can send billions of dollars out of the country to help others fight their fight, maybe it’s time to spend whatever it takes to protect lives and property at home.

I keep hearing fires are best fought from the air. Well, here’s my opinion on the way to solve that problem. The training that the service personnel would get flying in these fires would help them when it comes to military flying.

TERRY YOAS

Santa Rosa

