Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A missed opportunity

EDITOR: Once again, the city of Santa Rosa has missed an opportunity by not purchasing the lot on Brookwood Avenue bordered by Santa Rosa Creek (“New medical building approved,” Tuesday). There has been talk for years about restoring the creek, daylighting it out from under City Hall and creating an urban waterway that would benefit wildlife, provide social interaction and economic opportunity.

Imagine a riparian zone with naturally flowing water and a wide walkable area where farmers markets and small fairs could take place. This lot has a significant length of creekside that could have been an important part of an overall vision. Whoops — there is no overall vision. Now we get a four-story, 93,000-square-foot office building instead. What a shame.

BETTY TENRET

Santa Rosa

Cycling safely

EDITOR: I have been cycling for 83 years. In those years I have had a number of falls. Except for one, when a dog darted in front of me and I couldn’t avoid it, they were caused by an error on my part.

When I couldn’t handle a sharp turn, it wasn’t caused by the turn’s sharpness. My speed was excessive for it. When I fell on a steep section of a trail covered with rocks, neither the steepness nor the rocks caused it. I saw what was ahead of me and overestimated my ability. When I crashed into a bush because I was looking at a beaver, neither the beaver nor the bush was the cause. If I wanted to look at the beaver, I should have stopped.

All-purpose trails are safe. Not many moving objects or subjects can crash into a cyclist or pedestrian. Visible stationary objects on the trail can be avoided. If bollards were transparent, they would be a matter of concern, but bright yellow is one of the most visible colors. Avoiding a visible stationary object is cyclists’ and pedestrians’ responsibility.

It is tragic that a cyclist died hitting a bollard, but removing them isn’t going to make users of the trails more attentive.

VERONICA JOHNSON

Windsor

Rising gas prices

EDITOR; Refineries incur maintenance expenses all the time. So why increases of $1 or more per gallon over the past three weeks (“Prices for gas inch back up,” Tuesday)? If there were gas shortages, we would have closed gas stations, not prices of $6 a gallon and up for gas. Wholesale oil prices have been dropping for months. Draw you own conclusions.

STEVE EDWARDS

Santa Rosa

McDonnell for mayor

EDITOR: I have known Kevin McDonnell since I was a teen. Now I see him socially, and as he is a member of the City Council, I often share with him my concerns about my neighborhood and the city in general.

In the past year I ran into McDonnell and made sure he understood the importance of the fairgrounds and speedway to my family, to Petaluma and to Sonoma County. For entertainment purposes, agriculture and essential services during fire season. He listened carefully, agreed with me and then strongly encouraged me to engage with community leaders. I came away from this encounter with two thoughts: He is a good listener, and he understands the workings of local government and wants everyone he meets to be empowered to work with the city toward improvement.

When I “complained” about the fairgrounds issues, I wanted McDonnell to solve my problem, but instead he gave me the path to working on the solution.

I recommend Kevin McDonnell for mayor, as we need leaders who listen and provide a path forward.

BRENDAN O’DWYER

Petaluma

Provoking China

EDITOR: The need for nuclear disarmament appears to be forgotten in U.S. relations with China. Of all the problems facing the human race, nuclear war is right at the top.

I think we make an error jabbing at the People’s Republic of China with human rights criticism and promoting Taiwan’s independence. Why provoke tensions as with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip? It helps the armaments industry to keep tensions high, and it seems to score political points.

When China shows coolness to Vladimir Putin, I am pleased. We need China to be levelheaded and thoughtful. If a nuclear disarmament treaty is ever to be created, China will have to help bring North Korea in.

We have enough problems with the aggressive Russians, why alienate the Chinese? We have much in common with them. Our economies are joined at the hip. They take global warming seriously. They have adopted much of Western economics. They have elevated their nation out of poverty.

Keep your eye on the goal: nuclear disarmament and a more peaceful world. Do not build up China as an enemy, please.

ART KOPECKY

Sebastopol

