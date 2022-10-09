Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Escaping the fire

EDITOR: It was the ringing of the landline that woke me … one thirty in the morning … who could be calling at this hour? As I fumbled for my slippers and opened the bedroom door, something felt extremely wrong. Opening the door from the hallway onto the kitchen, my eyes beheld our property and front porch ablaze.

I yelled to Lynda that we were on fire. She yelled that the rear deck was burning, and we had to get out pronto.

We grabbed a bag that was ready for our planned holiday cruise, containing our passports and other vital items. After driving through the tunnel of fire that was Mark West Springs Road, we regrouped at Sutter Hospital, joining others, all of us in shock as we watched the fire march toward us, consuming everything in its path.

We decided to drive north to our family home in Ukiah, only to find the Redwood Valley Fire burning east of our residence. That night there was no sleeping. We thanked God we were alive and prayed for those in the path of devastation.

Our home in Riebli Valley has been rebuilt, our beautiful acreage nearly devoid of the once-tall evergreens. Lynda and I will never erase from our memories the near brush with death.

MICHAEL M.J. GIRARD

Santa Rosa

End mask mandate

EDITOR: A few weeks ago on “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over. He even noted how he and the interviewer were not wearing masks and neither were the employees at the factory they were visiting.

In addition, for months now, masks have not been required on planes, trains and automobiles (ride shares). Yet at federal buildings and agencies like our local Social Security office, masks are still required. But why? Why nowhere else (other than health facilities)? The president declared the pandemic over. It’s time for Biden to lift the mask mandate and take federal agencies to the year 2022.

LARRY CAMPBELL

Santa Rosa

Promoting speeding

EDITOR: The new blinking yellow left-turn lights were probably installed to help smooth traffic flow, but I fear they will just encourage more speed, which is a chronic problem on Rohnert Park Expressway. Now when hot-rods see a green light ahead, they will realize the light is less likely to turn red before they reach it, and they’ll go even faster.

Drivers turning left on the blinking yellow lights are encouraged by new signage to watch for oncoming cars, but they should also be aware of pedestrians and bikers, who have less than 10 seconds of “walk” time to cross side streets.

The Expressway shouldn’t be thought of as a junior freeway. The neighborhood is mainly residential with lots of young families, and there are schools and senior apartments close by.

ANNA VAN RAAPHORST-JOHNSON

Rohnert Park

Backward view

EDITOR: You have this exactly backward. Our focus should be on adequate, affordable housing for everyone, which would swallow chronic homelessness as a matter of course (“Focus on chronic homelessness,” editorial, Oct. 1).

That would mean the business alliance members, NIMBYs and weak-kneed supervisors and council members would have to repeat and enact the words of Mayor Eric Adams in New York: “When you say ‘not in our backyard,’ you are believing your block belongs to you. It belongs to the city. Local communities should have input, but we all need to take responsibility for the housing crisis we are experiencing.”

Your editorials should be calling for an end to single-family zoning and de facto racially segregated schools in some Santa Rosa neighborhoods and the courage from all of us to build our way out of this crisis for everyone who needs housing — i.e., bond issues and financial support from all levels of government.

It would take courage to face down powerful local economic forces who benefit from scarce, expensive housing, wouldn’t it? Easier to focus on the homeless, it seems, the tail that wags your dog.

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

Making EVs affordable

EDITOR: Your Sept. 30 editorial makes no sense to me (“Reject Prop 30, a tax giveaway”). The only way it could make sense is if you are one of the people who have an annual income of $2 million or more. I know Gavin Newsom is one of those people.

In the face of climate change, why wouldn’t we want more money for charging stations and rebates for electric cars? The only reason I don’t have one is because I can’t afford it. If Prop. 30 makes that more possible for me and others, I have no problem with people making more the $2 million a year being taxed to make that happen. I’m also in favor of people with that kind of income being taxed to help pay for wildfire response and prevention programs.

When people read about how this is going to raise taxes, they should remember just who it is that will pay. It’s not going to be me or people living on Social Security or welfare, living paycheck to paycheck or on the street because their rental burned down.

ANNE GALBRAITH

Sebastopol

