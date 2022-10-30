Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Collecting what’s owed

EDITOR: Our country misses out on collecting billions of dollars from those who have highly paid and skilled tax and legal counsel to hide income that is taxable. If the IRS had equal talent, our country could collect legitimate taxes from those who have been evading their responsibility for years, which would not cost those taxpayers but a small piece of their enormous wealth. This is a no-brainer.

Instead, federal and state taxing authorities, for example, look for someone who has reported a couple thousand dollars of questionable charitable contributions, or similar deductions, that might result in a couple thousand dollars (or less) in tax receipts. Go ask your accountant about this and what is going on in California at the Franchise Tax Board.

Don’t say, “Let’s tax the rich.” That’s wrong and a poor message. Simply set forth that we need a system of fair and equitable taxation in which everyone will be responsible for paying taxes on income that should be reported.

EUGENE VALLA

Healdsburg

Yes on Measure H

EDITOR: As a retired Santa Rosa police lieutenant and current violence prevention professional, let me give you two good reasons for voting yes on Measure H, the public safety quarter-cent sales tax extension in Santa Rosa.

First, no matter how well-trained officers are, response times will be inadequate if there aren’t enough of them on the force. That means our calls for help won’t get answered when we call for help. Or our calls won’t get answered at all if officers are forced to choose because of a shortage of personnel.

The second reason to vote for Measure H concerns our youth. No officer wants to place a young person in the justice system if it is a first-time offense. Our officers would rather give a young person a second chance if there are programs that can provide that youth with good options to help turn their life around.

Measure H will help provide programs for youth and young offenders who need the skills to prevent that first arrest. A vote for Measure H means more officers on the street and more community-based intervention and prevention services for our kids. Vote yes on Measure H.

ERNESTO OLIVARES

Santa Rosa

Preserving schedule

EDITOR: David Patrick Nagle has already proven himself as a leader and great communicator for the West Sonoma County Union High School District. He has brought stability and calm to the school board and community. He believes in unity and wants to bring innovative programs to our schools with a plan to use all district campuses. He believes in career technical education and supports music and the arts and West County High School’s unique seven-period day.

His opponent does not support the seven-period schedule and has said this in public. I was the principal when we began this schedule, and as a community member I support it and know that it makes a difference for students to have more options and electives than most other high schools have in this county. Nagle is endorsed by many west county teachers. Please join me in voting for the best candidate — David Patrick Nagle.

MARTIN M. WEBB

Sebastopol

Glorifying guns

EDITOR: It will be difficult to change the mindset of millions of young to middle-aged people who play violent video games (“Gen Z wants to make guns uncool,” Oct. 22). They have an unrealistic belief that a player can be “killed” and then hit a reset button to continue playing. How does that transfer to real life? Then there is Hollywood and all its violence-framed films, whether fantasy comic book characters or modern gangster/military settings. Those movies glorify guns and killing, and young people seem to love that. Consider that military recruiting centers allow young people to play violent war computer games. Wonder why? You know why. If society would stop glorifying guns and killing, there might be less of it.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

School district economics

EDITOR: The school boundary proposals show that planning decisions do, in the long run, really matter. Two key actions and a key inaction have shaped this matter.

First, in 1966, the Santa Rosa High School District built Piner High within the boundaries of the Piner-Olivet Elementary District. The high school board has oversight of Santa Rosa elementary schools, but not those under the Piner-Olivet board. Similarly, in 1996, the high school board put Maria Carrillo High within the Rincon Valley elementary district. This set the stage for Piner and Maria Carrillo high schools to be moved out of the Santa Rosa high school district.

Second, in 1976, the Santa Rosa City Council recognized how planning decisions at the city and boundary decisions by the schools affected each other. This was in the midst of contentious high school boundary changes. Council members Donna Born and Murray Zatman addressed how balanced neighborhoods were a necessity.

Of course, we have allowed neighborhoods of million dollar homes and neighborhoods of high-density, low-income housing, not balanced neighborhoods. Therefore, the increased revenues and lowered costs from splitting the Santa Rosa high school district appear compelling.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.