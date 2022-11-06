Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame, help

EDITOR: The state Department of Education recently released California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress for public schools. As anticipated, scores largely dropped (“School test scores see dropoff,” Oct. 25). There are many reasons for this outcome. It’s easy to lay blame on “the system” — politics, teachers or administrators. While all parties have a part to play in the success of students, educating children is far too complex to readily lay blame for this drop in scores. We have a tendency to oversimplify.

I have been a teacher for 30 years. I have worked with dedicated, hardworking professionals willing to give what it takes to support and educate our youth. We all want the best for students, so we give our best to get it. If we want children to become their best selves, we all must be part of that journey. Instead of bemoaning failures, pointing fingers, laying blame and demonizing educators, how about getting involved? Volunteer. Tutor. Provide material resources. Ask your local school how you can help.

Is there anything more important than giving our students a future? Only together can we make a change we all want and need.

PAUL DRAKE

Santa Rosa

Reporting oil profits

EDITOR: I was alarmed to read in the Oct. 29 business section that Exxon-Mobile just had another quarter of record profits, and Chevron and Shell had near-record profits. What’s alarming to me is that this news, like similar news at the end of the previous quarter, was hidden in short stories on The Press Democrat’s business page. This is not business news; this is big news for all Americans. This should be on the front page. Voters should know it’s big oil that’s fleecing them, not Joe Biden.

ROGER HAMLYN

Boyes Hot Springs

For Aminzadeh

EDITOR: As an innovator in special education, I helped craft national legislation and statewide initiatives from coast to coast. I have worked with politicians from local offices to the White House. Sara Aminzadeh, a candidate for state Assembly, stands out as a real gem, ideally suited for today’s challenges.

She is a seasoned environmental leader, known for her legislative work in Sacramento. She elucidates the data, the legislative initiatives, updates on key players and her plans to get things done. Aminzadeh’s energy and grasp of complex information outpace many of the career politicians I have worked with over the years.

I volunteer for Aminzadeh’s campaign, and I see her preparedness. Recently, someone in a senior living community raised a question about wildfires. She dove into wildfire prevention, evacuation routes, firefighter compensation and care, water planning and support for those living alone. And she did this with genuine warmth.

ARJAN KHALSA

San Rafael

Choices in Windsor

EDITOR: I have been a citizen of Windsor for over 20 years. I believe that we must do everything in our power to ensure that individuals who hold public office believe in, and adhere to, the principles of our Constitution and the rule of law. I believe that elected officials must be open to input from the people they serve and should make decisions they believe are in the best interests of those people.

As a Windsor voter I want to be a responsible citizen, and I take voting seriously. Windsor is directly affected by events and decisions in neighboring communities and at the county and state level. It is not the only town that is experiencing mistrust of its government. There are no simple solutions and therefore the selection of candidates should not be done casually.

Extensive real-world experience serving under extremely adverse conditions and endorsements from highly respected individuals who have served in comparable elected offices were critical factors in my choice of Esther Lemus for mayor and Gina Fortino Dickson (District 1) and Maureen Merrill (District 2) for council in Windsor.

Democracy depends on the active participation of the governed. Please vote.

BETTE ANN FLEISCHACKER

Windsor

Shribbs in Petaluma

EDITOR: Petalumans with their thinking caps on know perfectly well that the crosstown Rainier Avenue connector project has been dead in the water for some time. Beyond its many engineering impracticalities is the enormity of the financial burden that would afflict the city of Petaluma for years to come. The far more rational — and cost-saving — alternative is the Caulfield Bridge connector idea promoted by City Council candidate John Shribbs. Unlike the Rainier boondoggle, Shribbs contends that the Caulfield plan will serve more people, greatly reduce traffic congestion at a far more realistic cost to the city and is doable by 2026. John Shribbs is the one to represent District 2 on Petaluma’s City Council.

DONNA BRASSET-SHEARER

Petaluma

