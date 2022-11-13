Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Tax rebate nuisance

EDITOR: I received the middle-class tax refund from the state in the form of a $700 debit card. I took the card to my bank, intending to deposit it in my account. However, the transaction would not go through. The teller asked me if there was an accompanying letter. I said there was, but I didn’t bring it with me. I went home, retrieved the letter and brought it to the bank.

The teller pointed out that in the letter, in five-point type, it says a maximum of $600 can be charged to the card at any one time. Further, the teller informed me that, because the first time I tried to transfer the funds failed I could not transfer the $600 until the following day. I dutifully returned the following day and was able to complete the transaction. However, I was charged a fee of $1.25. This was not from my bank, but the card (i.e. the state). The teller told me that every time I used the card, I would be charged $1.25.

Probably dreamed up by our clever governor.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Set schedules, not clocks

EDITOR: As the controversy rages over standard time vs. daylight saving time and eliminating the change altogether, I wonder why we don’t just change the start time of school and work when winter comes on and change back in the spring. Such a simple solution to a challenging question.

MICHAEL GILLOGLY

Santa Rosa

Exclusionary rules

EDITOR: Cemeteries have always interested me, and the recent article (“Life stories etched in stone,” Nov. 7) touched on some fascinating history about individuals who lived in the area. But there was no mention of the sad fact that many cemeteries — including Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery — often had racist restrictions similar to those in real estate deeds that have been described in recent articles. Those who oversaw the rural cemetery did not allow people of Chinese ancestry to be buried there, though the remains of Black and Japanese people were allowed.

My own family purchased a plot in a well-known Los Angeles area cemetery in 1954 — and I have the original deed, which clearly states that only the remains of “members of the white and/or Caucasian race” could be interred in the mausoleum and other areas of the property. Thankfully, all those restrictions were eliminated decades ago, but it’s outrageous to realize how long they stayed in place.

We can’t ignore past injustices, however shameful. They should be taught and discussed so we can make sure they never happen again.

STEPHEN SHARE

Santa Rosa

Deferring to wineries

EDITOR: We got a lesson in how county supervisors regulate the wine industry — in short, nada (“Board to revisit winery events,” Nov. 1).

For eight years, community groups, county staff and industry representatives have been working toward consensus on guidelines to address overdevelopment of wineries and tasting rooms in agricultural areas and their associated impacts on rural residents. Those efforts had been approaching conclusion with the 5-0 adoption of a draft ordinance by the Planning Commission and 9-0 adoption of guidelines for Sonoma Valley by its citizens’ advisory commission.

Then, the supervisors rejected the recommendations of both commissions because the wine industry didn’t approve.

No industry likes regulations, but in most cases, they do not and should not get to write their own. Did automakers voluntarily agree to air pollution standards set by California? The fact that tasting room regulations from two different supervisor-appointed commissions made it to the board — a board whose members take significant campaign contributions from this industry — before being summarily rejected is shocking and, at the same time, revealing.

One might think our governance is better here in Sonoma County than the dysfunction of a Louisiana parish, but sadly, it is not.

DEBORAH PRESTON

Sebastopol

Right and wrong

EDITOR: Recent letters regarding loan forgiveness have tried to paint it as a political issue. It is not. It is a simple issue of right and wrong.

Group A borrows money and commits to pay it back. Later they decide it is too hard to do or borrowing was a mistake, and they don’t want to honor their word. Instead of living a frugal lifestyle, they want it all and they want it now. They then ask Group B to pay the debt for them.

Make no mistake — there is no forgiveness. The debt must be paid by someone.

Our ancestors came to this country understanding an important concept — deferred gratification. You work now so that your children and grandchildren will have a better life. My recommendation to those who took the cash is to share this lesson with their children and hope they make better decisions than you did.

D. DOUG JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

