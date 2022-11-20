Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Help blue-collar workers

EDITOR: Wondering why blue-collar workers are abandoning the Democratic Party while we blame Republicans for polarization isn’t going to help our country heal. Nor is winning an election because people are disgusted by Donald Trump’s rhetoric a mandate for Democrats.

We’re supposed to be the party that champions social justice, the environment and the welfare of the poor and oppressed. We have lost our way. For example, as a certified covered California agent, I file appeals against Sonoma County’s Department of Human Services. These cases are by administrative law judges, and I win because I’m right.

I believe everyone has the right to quality health care at an affordable price, and Medi-Cal should play a crucial part. Subjecting self-employed parents to bait-and-switch ploys, erroneously enrolling people in Medi-Cal and refusing to follow federal guidelines when determining income isn’t treating people with dignity. Medi-Cal is advertised as free. If one is on Medi-Cal, admitted to the hospital and over 55, the state may recover expenses from their estate when they die. Is that free health care? Insurance companies can’t recover those costs. So which system is more progressive?

Protecting the rights of blue-collar workers, the poor and oppressed by holding our institutions accountable is how we reduce polarization and ensure voter loyalty.

NORMAN SHEEHAN

Santa Rosa

Voting electronically

EDITOR: I’ve been a poll worker in Petaluma for the past two elections. I am appalled by the system’s reliance on paper. In my view there is no justification for not recording votes electronically. I understand that votes should not be exposed to the internet, but that can easily be avoided by recording votes on local storage media and hand-carrying them to the counting facility. Verifying the identity of a voter could be done via thumb print or retinal scan, which are more accurate than hand-written signatures.

We will not be able to get rid of paper completely, but many things could be done to lessen reliance on it. For example, touch screen voting stations could be placed in locations around the county. I assume that each station would have to have an onsite observer, but that is manageable. I believe that after a few elections electronic voting would become second nature for the great majority of voters.

I couldn’t find how much it costs Sonoma County to process an election, but I’m sure it is a big number.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Windsor politics

EDITOR: I have followed Windsor’s election with much interest as a former mayor and Town Council member. In 1994, a grassroots organization formed to assure the voice of the people was represented. Sam Salmon and I, founding members of that organization, won seats on the council.

We fought for a general plan representing the people, an urban growth boundary, a growth control ordinance, design standards, a revitalized downtown and competitive bidding for garbage. Upsetting the moneyed interests seemed at times like tilting at windmills. A third vote joined us in 1996. A baseless recall effort was then mounted by some of those same moneyed interests and their minions. But the people prevailed, and we were able to accomplish those goals.

When you represent the people's interests you do not need lists of endorsements from out-of-towners or a huge bankroll. In my humble opinion, some elected officials in Windsor have forgotten who brought them to the dance. I think the election results reflect that. Congratulations to Mayor-elect Rosa Reynoza for stepping up, for her tenacity and dedication and for demonstrating that grassroots politics can protect the people’s voice. I get the sense that she will remember who brought her to the dance.

LYNN MOREHOUSE

Austin, Texas

Confusing elections

EDITOR: Democrats talk about voting oppression. I agree, it’s right here. The ballot, instructions and so much extra material make elections very confusing. I’m a senior citizen and an immigrant. I don’t need my ballot to be in any other language. English is the official language in the U.S.

I remember how simple it was when I became a proud citizen of this country and was able to vote. When I went to cast my vote, I had to show ID. It was refreshing to know that my vote mattered.

Let’s save our planet; stop wasting all that money printing on so much paper. Let’s keep our elections simple and honest. The world is watching. Results should be done in couple of days. Not weeks. It’s shameful.

I would like to pick a candidate who will help make Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa great again, the way I remember.

Ballot harvesting is happening in Sonoma County. Keep election honest.

ANNA PETERKA

Santa Rosa

Too negative

EDITOR: I’m tired of negative press. Yes, we are going through a difficult time in our history, but do we have to hear about how other countries are losing faith in the United States (“Role model no more,” Nov. 9). Not negativity. We will overcome and survive as a democracy.

JOANN CURTIS

Penngrove

