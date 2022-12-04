Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

The will of the people

EDITOR: Thoughtful people set up this country, building into founding documents a system where opposing viewpoints would be discussed and compromises made so the maximum independence and freedom would be preserved for individuals and states. Thinking in terms of “majority” and “minority” (“Tyranny of the minority,” Letters, Nov. 15) leads to faulty conclusions.

We are all Americans, wanting freedom and legislation that promotes opportunities to succeed in life. Unfortunately, freedom allows people to be responsible — or irresponsible — and there are lots of irresponsible people. Some are criminals, choosing weapons for destruction and killing. Some choose abortion as a means of birth control.

Our founders specifically addressed the issue of people being able to defend themselves against tyranny and aggression. They did not include a way to circumvent the consequences of making bad choices in life — they delegated managing bad behavior to the states.

I believe responsible people will use weapons wisely and learn to avoid unwanted pregnancies. On abortion, our states will make exceptions for problems such as rape, incest, medical issues. Women will soon be able to train and carry a gun for self-defense — even in California — choosing to stop an aggressive ex or stalker before escalation.

DIANE H. DAVIS

Penngrove

Where’s the data?

EDITOR: There have been two recent letters regarding herbicide use in Sonoma County. Neither writer cites any actual data. Taryn Obaid says that Caltrans’ use of Roundup is unacceptable to the air quality (“Stop spraying,” Nov. 19). Where is the evidence? It is stated that this use is unacceptable to those of us who are biking. I am an avid cyclist and there are a great many other dangers to riders than the possibility of herbicides in the air.

Obaid also states that Mendocino and Humboldt counties stopped using Roundup decades ago. Is there any data that shows people in those counties are healthier?

Ananda Magee writes that in her practice of working with disabled children that the farming community had a higher incidence of children with disabilities and that somehow the connective cause for this is herbicide use (“Rethink toxic chemicals,” Nov. 21)? Where is the information for this claim?

This sounds like fear mongering.

If these herbicides are so dangerous and have been used for so many years, where are the injuries? How about compared to the dangers of driving, smoking, wildfires, COVID, etc.?

PETE SWEENEY

Santa Rosa

Don’t turn away

EDITOR: We hope those Americans who for all the wrong reasons fail to fully support freedom and democracy for the brave people in Ukraine had a happy Thanksgiving here in the U.S. Vladimir Putin, who has no moral fiber, has brutalized the Russian and Ukrainian people in his insatiable quest for more power. The Russian people as a whole are very good people who deserve a whole lot better than Putin.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

Don’t say their names

EDITOR: In view of the endless barrage of detailed coverage of daily mass shootings and stabbings, I am reminded of the ancient Greeks and the punishment they imposed on murderers. The killer became persona non grata; his name never to be mentioned again. He was dead to his society.

All of the titillating, intense scrutiny of murderers encourages others to commit violent acts, so that in exercising their misplaced rage they might achieve notoriety without any thought of their own cowardliness and lack of moral compass.

What if the Parkland, Florida, killer (and I will not mention his name) had achieved absolutely nothing from his deeds, other than an anonymous life sentence without parole? What If other teenage boys … and most of these shootings are committed by intellectually unformed teenage boys … had never heard of the Parkland shooter or any of the others? Wouldn’t he be less incentivized to commit similar acts, just to get attention?

Most importantly, would it be just as hard for our so-called representatives in Congress to put a nationwide ban on assault weapons as it would be to get the U.S. and global media to shut up and stop aiding in the notoriety of these cowards?

BETH WETTERGREEN

Santa Rosa

Solar at risk

EDITOR: Solar on every rooftop is a critical goal as we implement needed eﬀorts to limit climate disruption. State planners agree we need to triple large-scale solar and rooftop solar to meet the state’s energy goals for electric vehicles and heat pumps for heating and air conditioning.

But the California Public Utilities Commission is proposing to vote on Dec. 15 to decrease the credits it pays to new solar customers who generate excess power for PG&E by 75%. This credit decrease eﬀectively stops new solar installations as was demonstrated in Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii when those states adopted similar measures.

PG&E is guaranteed an 8%-12% profit on power distribution through rates. Rooftop solar reduces the need for those lines and reduces their profits. Is PG&E’s assault on rooftop solar because of the profit it loses by not needing to build more long-distance power lines?

Go to solarrights.org and scroll to email Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor listens and has influence on the CPUC. The CPUC will decide on Dec. 15 whether to allow this radical measure to derail new solar.

EILEEN MITRO

Ukiah

