Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Innovative farmer

EDITOR: I’m happy that Bob Cannard has found affordable land in the Chico area on which to continue farming, but sad for Sonoma County to lose such a brilliant pioneer and advocate for regenerative agriculture (“Green String Farm closing in Petaluma,” Dec 10).

In 1997 I had the pleasure and privilege to be one of Cannard’s students in Santa Rosa Junior College’s horticulture/ag program. He had a reputation for unconventional and experimental farming and teaching methods. His classes were engaging, informative and humorous. His passion for protecting and nurturing soil and his experimental field trials using both traditional and new techniques were inspiring. I refer to my notes in my own gardening practices to this day.

In those days Cannard’s approach was considered unconventional. He was practicing what we now call regenerative agriculture, farm to table, and he was cultivating nutrient- dense foods — practices considered cutting edge decades later.

Cannard’s pioneering farming and mentoring of future farmers and gardeners are to be celebrated. I wish him well in his new venture in Chico. Thanks to Bob Cannard, so many farmers, gardeners and food lovers have been inspired and motivated to let nature be our guide in how to nurture the land on which we grow our food.

JANET BAROCCO

Santa Rosa

NRA talking point

EDITOR: Roger A. Fernwood (“Decreasing violence,” Letters, Dec. 9) asserts that “a firearm is merely a tool like a hammer.” No, it isn’t. You just can’t walk into a classroom and slaughter everyone in it in under a minute with a hammer. AR-15s are domestically useless outside of murdering en mass at a rapid rate. His other assertions have value, but denying the need to get assault weapons off our streets is just another National Rifle Association talking point.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Russia, oil and war

EDITOR: I was the Russian shore approach manager for the Nordstream One pipeline. Prior to that I traveled extensively building oil-related marine projects. I support the move beyond fossil fuels. It’s essential. That said, the changeover is not automatic nor instantaneous.

NATO, Europe, the Group of Seven, Australia et al. are unfortunately having to reopen and increase production of fossil fuel energy to heat homes, cook food, harvest crops and all the other stuff you already know about. But there’s a huge political element as well.

Russia is funding killing and subjugation in Ukraine by selling oil. Russia is currently the world’s third-biggest exporter of oil. Sen John McCain described Russia as a “gas station masquerading as a country.” Russia is understandably doing everything it can to circumvent embargoes and restrictions and is largely successful.

Crude oil is chemically specific to where it came from. You can “fingerprint” oil by isotopic analysis. We should be doing this now.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Nuclear power dangers

EDITOR: I find it disturbing when I hear from respected individuals addressing the development of new nuclear power facilities when addressing the subject of moving away from fossil fuels and going green. It’s as though time has erased memories along with the activists who fought to stop the building of nuclear power plants. The possibility of accidents or attacks would mean a lot more than losing power for a few days.

Take a look at Chernobyl, an accident in Ukraine in 1986. Thousands of residents were evacuated, never to return.

Accidents from these types of facilities are rare and apparently “they” have got it under control now. However, the waste is so toxic that it must be contained in non-penetrable containers and buried deep within the Earth. A site has been chosen in the Yucca Mountain range. People living in the surrounding area have vehemently opposed such a plan, but they’re just poor people in small towns screaming, “Do not violate the beauty of Painted Hills with this poison.”

You can check out nuclear power on the internet. It’s all sugarcoated now. Looks sweet, but look a little deeper. It’s going to take a whole lot of sugar to make a believer out of me.

ROBIN MacQUARRIE

Santa Rosa

Major breakthrough

EDITOR: The announcement by the secretary of energy that the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory had achieved ignition and energy gain after 192 lasers compressed a tiny capsule containing hydrogen isotopes was wonderful news (“Progress made in nuclear fusion,” Dec. 14). A small step in achieving commercial fusion energy but a major scientific breakthrough. I was lucky enough to work on NIF during its design, construction and start up. To see it finally achieve its mission is a proud moment. I salute the operating and scientific staff for their hard work and dedication in achieving this major breakthrough.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

