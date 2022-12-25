Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

To the rescue

EDITOR: On Dec. 10, the trunk of a 3-plus foot diameter redwood on our property cracked in half and fell into our front yard. Ours was one of the homes pictured in your Dec. 11 article (“Intense storm drenches area”). Access to our home was completely obstructed by the fallen tree, and there was a limb coming through our living room ceiling. Chief Steve Baxman and the Monte Rio Fire Department showed up to save the day. They cleared our front stairs and driveway, restoring access to the house and garage. They pulled the limb off our roof and patched it before the rain began again. Their service was amazing. They were cheerful, kind and competent. We want to express our gratitude to this remarkable group of public servants. They are true heroes.

KAREN and RICK CORRIGAN

Monte Rio

Misguided housing plan

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Office of Education’s plan to build housing for teachers is misguided (“Education office buys property for homes,” Dec. 7). Efforts to attract teachers and school staff should not involve our education systems becoming landlords. Rather than going into the housing rental business, school districts should pay a salary that new teachers can live on. Building low-cost housing while maintaining low pay for workers is backward.

An internet search reveals that few school districts in California are interested in taking on the challenges of becoming landlords. Of those that have built teacher housing, some cannot provide enough housing to meet the demand for teachers and other education staff. As well, “discounted” rental rates in areas with the highest housing costs still leave some teachers spending more than A third of their gross incomes on rent.

There is nothing right about a county office of education accumulating hundreds of thousands of dollars and going after increased taxes to pay for housing when that money could be put toward fair teacher salaries in the county. Rather than becoming landlords, the Sonoma County Office of Education should focus on providing quality education to all children, which includes paying fair salaries.

BARBARA GAY

Santa Rosa

Front page news

EDITOR: Why wasn’t the World Cup final recognized with an article on the front page of Monday’s Press Democrat? According to FIFA, 1.2 billion people watched the final match around the world, and with more than 300,000 youth and adults, California has one of the largest player pools in the United States. Some of the nation’s top-ranked players were born and raised in Sonoma County. The World Cup brought us together, as middle school teachers and the librarian opened their rooms and our students felt community and togetherness cheering on their favorite teams. The World Cup deserves our attention and a spot on the front page.

ANNETTE DOBLER

Santa Rosa

No second term for Biden

EDITOR: One can hope that President Joe Biden will follow Bill Krumbein’s advice and call it quits two years from now (“Advice for Biden,” Letters, Dec. 12). If the president reads the letter, he will probably be surprised at the list of national problems that Krumbein has compiled — “the Ukraine war, tensions with China, inflation, our divided citizenry, racism, immigration, crime and more.” When Biden took office, gas cost about half as much, there were a couple million fewer illegal immigrants in the country, crime was a fraction of what it is today and there was no war in Ukraine. Krumbein concludes: “He could make his final two years count by not running in 2024 and giving his full attention to our country’s needs, leaving a legacy to build on instead of incomplete projects needing to be cleaned up.” Let’s hope that Biden is a great second half quarterback.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

Ranked choice voting

EDITOR: In November, Petaluma held its first district elections for City Council. District elections mean a small segment of voters decide the outcome, so it’s important for us to know that district majorities support the winners.

In Petaluma’s District 3, three candidates ran for City Council. The winning candidate spent 44 times more than the runner-up but secured only 37% of the vote. This was enough to win the election. The two challengers received 63% of the vote, but it was evenly split. We know the majority in District 3 did not vote for the winner. Could the winning candidate be their second choice? We don’t know.

Ranked choice voting, sometimes called instant runoff,

would provide an answer. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. The second choice votes of all who voted for that candidate are allocated to remaining contenders. This allows one of them to cross the 50% threshold. We learn the consensus of the electorate.

District elections promise greater fairness and inclusion, but no system is perfect. As cities switch to district elections, it’s probable that additional council members will be seated without the voters’ mandate. We need ranked choice voting to improve the process and ensure authentic representation.

KATHLEEN BARKER

Petaluma

