Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Economic refugees

Homeless people are economic refugees — American citizens who have been expelled from our high-tech capitalistic society. They have committed the unforgivable sin of being unprepared or unwilling to become wage slaves. As punishment, they have been exiled to the netherworld.

Most of them are covered by some government program, like welfare or Social Security. However, they cannot receive assistance if they do not have an address. Catch-22! How hard could it be to create a small (portable?) post office just for homeless people to send and receive mail?

Human beings can live only a few minutes without air, a few days without water, a few weeks without food, but apparently they can live a long time without shelter. As these real, living and breathing human beings bed down outside in freezing weather, they must take great satisfaction knowing that the rest of us are working so hard to bring them inside.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

A man of integrity

EDITOR: While I was a supervisor at Sonoma County Child Protective Services, I served with Monsignor James Pulskamp on the Diocesan Review Board, and I am aggrieved at the allegations of child abuse against him.

I have no knowledge of the allegations. They are, by law, confidential. What I do know is my experience of Pulskamp as a man of integrity who, at 81, continues to dedicate his life to serving his parishioners.

I mean to cast no aspersions on anyone who makes an allegation of abuse. My experience taught me that child abuse is a despicable act, indefensible in its harm to its victims. I also know that some allegations of abuse are founded and substantiated, and others are not. Not having any knowledge of the details, evidence and facts in this situation I am making no determination about it, and no one else equally unfamiliar with this should either.

My interest is in coming to the defense of someone who has spent 50 years serving others without counting the cost to himself. I am saddened by these allegations against a faithful priest when they do not remotely match what I have seen and know of him.

ELIZABETH McKEE

Santa Rosa

Enforce parking laws

EDITOR: For those of us who love downtown Santa Rosa, live here, frequent the area or are just driving across town, we despise people who believe it is their right to double park because they have an emergency and are in a hurry. Kate E. Black took a gamble and lost (“Draconian measures,” Letters, Dec. 26). Thank goodness for that traffic and parking officer. We need more of them, as well as enforcement of speed laws.

Furthermore, Donald Shoup from UCLA’s public policy department, and the author of “The High Cost of Free Parking,” says if all of us paid for parking and walked the short distance from the next available spot, we could put all the ugly power poles underground and improve our skylines. I vote for that.

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

UC’s Zionism debate

EDITOR: The Dec. 25 article about the struggle at UC Berkeley Law School to define the lines of antisemitic discrimination addressed the question over when anti-Zionism — not “criticism of Israel,” but rejection of its existence coupled with calls for its elimination — is a manifestation of antisemitism (“At Berkeley, a debate over Zionism, free speech”).

Given that critiques of countries with exponentially worse human rights records such as Iran, Russia and China don’t include a demand for their dissolution as nation-states and given that most Jews consider attachment to Israel a fundamental aspect of their Jewish identity, my answer is “almost always.”

But most commentary on this issue overlooks a more fundamental question: what is the effect of anti-Zionism on Jews? In every organization where anti-Zionism has become widespread, three consequences occur: the environment becomes inhospitable to Jews, the Jews leave, and the organization is left worse off.

Think about not only Arab nations after Israel’s establishment and the former Soviet Union, but also the British Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn and the Women’s March under Linda Sarsour’s leadership. Of course, UC Berkeley and its law school are not themselves endorsing the demand to ban Zionist speakers. But will the student body be the next example?

MICHAEL HARRIS

Bodega Bay

What about de-escalation?

EDITOR: Dogs chase squirrels, cats, other dogs, birds and, yes, chickens (” ‘Tragic for both families,’ ” Dec. 23). It’s in their DNA. And a police sergeant, whose job is to lead the Novato police SWAT team and is the department’s de-escalation “expert,” apparently has the same DNA. This police sergeant shoots his neighbors’ pet twice, once in the back of the head, rather than try to slow it down, as is his training. God help us all should he be called to “de-escalate” your situation.

SUSAN KAMINSKI BURCH

Santa Rosa

