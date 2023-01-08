Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Idling cars

EDITOR: As I waited in a drive-thru lane at Starbucks recently, I suddenly became aware of the emissions my idling engine was producing, along with those behind me. I not only realized that we were wasting precious fuel, but that we were also polluting the air, damaging the ozone layer and contributing to global climate change.

Since turning modern engines on and off does not cause any harm and idling for more than 10 seconds wastes more fuel than turning the engine on and off, it also saves money to turn the motor off and restart when ready.

While wait times vary, think of all the fast-food restaurants with drive-thru lanes, exponentially multiplying the carbon emissions that damage air quality and warm our planet.

Add to this parents picking up kids at school every day, leaving motors running while they wait, and we have another source of toxic fumes that directly affect the health of children and the world they will inherit.

Every year, idling cars waste 3 billion gallons of fuel and generate 30 million tons of carbon dioxide in the U.S. Shut it down, improve air quality and health, mitigate climate change and save money.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Make Ukraine whole

EDITOR: Coming from a family that emigrated from Eastern Europe, I find it appalling how easy it is for some to say compromise when they themselves have lost nothing. Russia need only leave Ukraine to end this war, and then pay the billions of dollars in damages that this unlawful invasion has cost the world.

Appeasing dictators did not work in World War II, and it won’t work now. The time for compromise passed when entire cities were razed and many of the people tortured. Ukrainians and their brave leader need to get their country back and be made whole. Slava Ukrani.

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

Politicians’ tax returns

EDITOR: Shame on the Democrats for continued partisan attacks on a former (albeit disgraced) leader of the free world with the release of his tax returns. But that is OK, tit for tat. The GOP will be totally justified in releasing identical records for Joe Biden. In fact, let’s be thorough here. Let’s get Kamala Harris’ and Barack Obama’s tax records out into the public eye as well. That will teach those irresponsible Democrats. Add Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The more I think about it, the better I like the idea. So in the public’s interest, add Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to the list. I will sleep better at night knowing that all these party leaders are not hiding their financial interests and, more importantly, they pay federal taxes at the same rates as the rest of us.

LEWIS ATHERTON

Santa Rosa

Hardhearted attitude

EDITOR: It’s standard practice for a livestock owner to shoot hs neighbors’ beloved dog while they are actively working to catch him (“Assessing accountability,” Letters, Dec. 30)? It’s hardhearted attitudes like this that are leading to the ag community’s declining influence in our county.

Nick Frey didn’t do the agricultural community any favors. You know that maxim, any publicity is good publicity? It’s not true. This incident makes rural residents like him look monstrous to reasonable people. Frey had neither the legal nor the moral right to shoot — not when he could easily have helped his neighbors by grabbing the dog’s leash. The fact that he’s a SWAT leader responsible for de-escalating tough situations is a mind-

boggling irony.

Sonoma County Animal Services and the Sheriff’s Office need to reopen this case — and his employer, the Novato Police Department, needs to keep a close eye on him, at the very least.

SHERI CARDO

Petaluma

Shameful actions

EDITOR: For the governors of Texas and Florida to round up migrants, load them on buses, tell them who knows what stories about where they’re going, and drop them off in the subzero cold in front of a politician’s Washington home — many children, and most without proper clothing for the elements — is nothing short of human trafficking (“Three buses of migrants driven to Harris’ home,” Dec. 26)! And it’s illegal. How is this even possible without legal actions being levied against these governors? And they call themselves Christians. Shame on them.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Blind to the facts

EDITOR: I understand The Press Democrat’s desire to present differing opinions. But the Dec. 24 editorial cartoon by Lisa Benson was just too much for me. Anyone who believes the Jan. 6 committee came up empty is blind to the facts. Stop giving this right-winger a forum. She may as well be working for Fox (not) News.

ROBERT HAUSEN

Freestone

