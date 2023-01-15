Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Left to the elements

EDITOR: As a resident of Forestville, the effects of the rain are very clear. I see the youth park filled with trailers and people trying to avoid Mother Nature’s wrath. Homeless people endure frigid nights and rain constantly, yet they are not welcome to find refuge at the youth park or any park anywhere. I find that disappointing and very sad. Homeless people feel the cold and rain to a degree that we can’t even imagine, yet they are not welcome where everyone else is.

MARCELINO VALENCIA

Forestville

Creeks teem with life

EDITOR: I read Martin Espinoza’s “runner’s view from the creek trails” (“Sonoma County reflections,” Jan. 7). I, too, live in Rincon Valley. I’ve wondered where the fish go when the creeks dry up. But they are functional creeks. Numerous elementary schools have replenished the fish in the creeks during science projects. I have heard of groups plucking fish out of the creeks when they begin to dry up.

The creeks are natural feeding centers for wildlife including coyotes, opossums and raccoons that I have seen. There are many more unseen animals. Then, of course, there are the birds and waterfowl.

I have witnessed owls, numerous types of hawks, a rich variety of songbirds and once witnessed a male wood duck, male mandarin duck and a female tree-nesting duck in the creek. The mandarin is not native; it was probably brought here for someone’s pond but chose to be a wild duck. The female duck could have been either one; mandarin and wood duck females are very similar.

Yes, these creeks are wildlife corridors. Thanks for noticing.

LORENE AUVINEN

Santa Rosa

Preserving stormwater

EDITOR: If Lake Mendocino’s overflow spillways are in proper working order (not like Oroville Dam) and safe to use, I suggest holding back as much water as the dam will safely hold to prevent unnecessary flooding. I’ve lived through several floods in Guerneville, which eventually caused my family to lose our home.

When Lake Mendocino was almost all but empty a few years back, our bureaucracy could have moved a lot of the silt buildup improving its capacity to hold water. Throw me under the bus for this radical idea, it’s been done before.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Mixed messages

EDITOR: Answer me this: Why would legislators from 19 red states, who obstruct vaccination and public health mandates for COVID in their states, want to make sure COVID restrictions are enforced on immigrants requesting asylum? Does this make sense? Only if you see this as an attempt to deny asylum to immigrants at our border. These are people desperate to escape poverty and threats to their lives. Whatever happened to compassion? Maybe red states are going to restrict that as well. Oh wait, they already have.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Wreaking vengeance

EDITOR: Strangely enough, as a longtime student and follower of American history, I would never have thought I would long for the good old days of a “pork belly” Congress. Yet here I am. In those times, members of Congress would do all it took to get lots of dollars flowing into their districts to keep their voters fat and happy. By hook or by crook, in many cases.

This led to lots of compromising and quid pro quos between parties, but the money would flow. Some good things came out of all of this.

Now we have a Republican House majority that couldn’t care less about their voters and is only out to wreak vengeance on those who dared to cross their ex-fearless leader, who soon, I hope, will be watching from behind bars.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Divided by Trump

EDITOR: Liz Hunter has put her point of view on the former president right out there (“Appreciating Trump,” Letters, Jan. 7). A more purely sycophantic description of Donald Trump’s character would be hard to find. Of course, she quotes Trump’s self-description as a genius without question. That he has divided our country as never before does not seem to register as a problem to Hunter.

I remain perpetually gobsmacked by the ability of MAGA supporters to ignore the fraudulent claims of their chosen leaders. For example,

there was a very violent uprising in Washington two years ago, caused by MAGA supporters, that still is unacknowledged by most Trump supporters. Duh, they tried to blame it on antifa. Wrongo.

CARL SOKOL

Santa Rosa

