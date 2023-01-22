Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Stormwater storage

EDITOR: Andrew Fisher presents some interesting ideas about capturing and storing stormwater runoff to get us through dry spells, most notably stormwater infiltration and groundwater injection (“How to save some rain for dry time to come,” Jan. 15).

As anyone who has planted a garden in the Santa Rosa Plain knows, the area is blanketed with clay soils that don’t absorb water readily. That’s why we have so many incidents of vernal pools. Any stormwater infiltration basin will have to be chosen carefully with an eye toward expected infiltration rates. Even then, water won’t soak down to the groundwater table readily.

Groundwater injection brings a whole host of new problems. The groundwater that is pumped out by wells has the advantage of percolating down through layers of sand and gravel to reach the groundwater basin. This percolation removes most, if not all, contaminants in the runoff. Shallow wells (less than 100 feet) often suffer from surface contaminants, especially in agricultural areas. Direct injection of untreated surface water into the groundwater basin will short circuit the percolation process and could lead to further contamination of this valuable resource.

The Groundwater Sustainability Agency is studying different methods of increasing and preserving the water supply in the Santa Rosa Basin. These two ideas are among the options being studied. Let’s wait for the final report.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Take care of trees

EDITOR: It has been hard watching trees come down and areas flood. As California’s climate becomes wilder and less predictable because of climate change, we need our trees more than ever — for shade, erosion control, carbon sequestration, beauty, animal habitat and relief from urban barrens. A city with healthy trees is a healthier city. We need the green for health and mental health.

But our trees also need us. To my surprise I have learned that the city of Santa Rosa dismantled its tree maintenance program more than 10 years ago. When I lived in a much smaller city with fewer trees there was a busy crew planting, maintaining, trimming and administering first aid year-round to city trees.

This is a critical investment for livability, today and in the future. Isn’t it time for the city to recommit to this important work by providing funding and staff?

LEAH HALPER

Santa Rosa

When does life begin?

EDITOR: When does life begin? When a human being can breathe? When a human being can function independently? When another person says it does?

In California, under Proposition 1, which was passed by the voters in November, abortion is legal up to the time of fetal viability (24 weeks) but also after viability if the procedure is necessary to protect the life or “health” of the mother. Advocates of Proposition 1 feared that future legislatures or federal or state courts would try to restrict broad access to abortion. Proposition 1 prevents any restriction to access to abortion by creating a constitutional right to an abortion.

Proposition 1 basically meant that the death of one individual is decided by another individual. In fact, there is nothing in Proposition 1 that stops anyone from ending an unborn life right up to birth. Proposition 1 amended the California constitution by preventing the legislature and future legislatures from placing reasonable limits on abortion.

Since 1973, the official number of abortions in the United States is over 60 million. Please note that over 60% of abortions are performed on women of color. Abortion is a form of eugenics where others decide which lives are worth living. When human life is not held sacrosanct, every kind of abuse will occur.

MATT HEATH

Chairman, Sonoma County Republican Party

Assisting Ukrainians

EDITOR: I have been booking an Airbnb rental in Kyiv, Ukraine one weekend a month since early last year. This puts my money directly into the hands of a family living and working and struggling to survive in Kyiv. This is an easy way to help out. I checked that they only had one listing and weren’t a corporation with many listings. We have become friends. It is truly better to give than receive.

ALEXIS KOCH

Santa Rosa

Compromise or extortion?

EDITOR: Your Wednesday editorial was headlined “Looming debt ceiling requires compromise.” It might have been helpful if you had offered some detail on what the House Republicans were demanding of the Democrats. Would any of the items on the Republican wish list have any chance of attracting majority support on their own merits? Probably not.

By failing to increase the debt ceiling when they had a majority, the Democrats handed the current Republican-controlled House the weapon they are now using to promote minority policies that would otherwise be nonstarters.

Your promotion of a “compromise” is essentially advocating for a capitulation to a Republican extortion demand — “Nice credit rating you’ve got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.”

PATRICK H. FABIAN

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.