Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Have you treated yourself to a ride on the SMART train recently? The train gives us a chance to fully enjoy our beautiful scenery, along with backyard views of businesses and neighborhoods that we hardly know. We can strike up conversations with other friendly riders. And we don’t need to pay attention to the bumper of the car ahead of us.

Train service is making it easy for people to get to work or to school and for businesses to attract the best employees who live along the line. Our cities are restoring the vitality of their central districts, and we can more easily protect the beauty of our surrounding hills.

At night, there is freight train service to Petaluma, and it is likely that businesses up and down the line will begin to reduce shipping costs by bringing goods in or sending them out by train. Every freight car takes three trucks off the highway. Less road maintenance, and fewer 18-wheelers are good for everyone.

Let’s celebrate SMART. Rail service improves our communities and our lives in ways that are not often measured in dollars and cents.

STEVE BIRDLEBOUGH

Santa Rosa

Money and guns

EDITOR: Another dance hall, another party, another 10 dead. The inane conversations continue: Motive? Where’d he buy the gun? The illegal magazine? Was it a hate crime? More flowers against the fence, more “our prayers are with you.” What is it we are pretending not to know?

It is that our electoral system is organized around money — getting it, sharing it, spending it to stay in office. It’s the Gordian knot binding so many problems: The influence of wealthy lobbyists on public policy; the inordinate time legislators dedicate to fundraising, the Citizen’s United decision.

The National Rifle Association is the lobbyist for the armaments industry. They camouflage themselves as hunters, marksmen and collectors, while doing everything in their power to increase sales of military-style weapons, silencers, bump stocks and extra-capacity magazines, all swelling the bottom line for weapons manufacturers. We pretend we don’t know this — year after year, body after body — three weeks into 2023 and already 36 mass shootings. Legislator after legislator sent to Washington to be bought or forced by money to do its bidding to remain in office.

Not knowing, discussing or acting to weaken the power of money in our elections is pretending to be stupid. How long will we bear the consequences?

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

Tough border situation

EDITOR: It is overly simplistic and unfair to blame the border situation on Joe Biden. The influx of migrants has many causes, and they predated the Biden administration. Poverty, violence and political unrest in Central America, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba have pushed many citizens of those places to seek a better life in the U.S. For more than 20 years, Congress has been unable to compromise on comprehensive immigration reform, thus making it very hard for any administration to deal with the influx of migrants. In addition, we have an economic system that hypocritically benefits from having a cheap labor force of undocumented workers.

Secondly, I object to the use of the expression “swarm of people” to describe the migrants (“Biden’s border visit,” Letters, Jan. 19). It is degrading. These are people who are looking for a better life for themselves and their families, not some kind of vermin. They deserve some compassion. During our history, immigrants have repeatedly come to the U.S. in large waves. Irish, Italians, Germans, Jews, Chinese, Cubans, Mexicans have helped create our wonderfully diverse social fabric.

ERIC SCHLAEPPI

Healdsburg

No winners

EDITOR: So much has been felt and written about the incident involving neighbors and their pets in Petaluma in which chickens and a dog were killed. There were no winners here. Mistakes were made, animals lost, but the one aspect that seems to be overlooked is the children. The Frey and Henry families have young children and grandchildren who were unwittingly involved and observed as a horrible situation ended in violence with firearms. This could have been such a teachable moment for them if handled differently on both sides. What a waste.

MAURA MOONEY

Petaluma

A place for immigrants

EDITOR: People emigrate to the U.S. for the promise this country holds. They want to give opportunity and safety to their families. They must be so lonely for their home and friends and family — for their jobs, perhaps. They want to fit in. Instead, they are vilified as drug dealers, terrorists, takers. Taking from us — us, who are immigrants or children of immigrants ourselves.

On top of this, we desperately need people to work. There are help wanted signs everywhere, not enough health care workers, teachers, service workers, farmworkers. Immigrants want to work, to pay taxes and to contribute. We should do everything we can to welcome (screened) immigrants and stop allowing the migrant situation to be a political wedge issue. Congress needs to fix the system.

DONNA CHERLIN

Forestville

