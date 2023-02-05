Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Failing to provide

EDITOR: California has the largest population and the most homeless people in the United States. Many McMansions are built, not affordable homes for low-income residents. Why are so many homeless? Because mostly low-paying jobs are available, billionaires don’t pay a fair share of taxes, and the government’s surplus isn’t creating small homes. So people live in autos.

The Press Democrat ran an article about people’s autos being towed and crushed (“Homes towed away,” Jan. 22). Cops say they warned people about illegally living in these four-wheeled homes. Living in autos is a sad sign. This should be dealt with by the county health department. Cops claim they’re living in unsafe, unhealthy conditions. That’s the truth.

There is PEP Housing building apartments and homes with U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department subsidies, so low-income folks can afford to live safely. This organization cares. We need more caring people sharing their energy and wealth.

There are extremely rich people in our country. This wealth is created in America, without enough back into the system. They are technically stealing from all of us. We must realize those people are draining our economy.

This must end or our system will collapse.

BRUCE MALLON

Petaluma

This is who we are

EDITOR: After watching too many horrific acts of violence against Blacks, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, Hispanics, Jews and LGBTQ+ individuals, I inevitably see a white sheriff or police chief making a public statement that emphasizes something to this effect: “This is not who Memphis is. … This does not represent who Monterey Park is. … This is not who Orlando is.” These statements show the high level of denial most straight white males live in.

In fact, this is exactly who we are in this country. Minorities live this. Moms in minority families know this when they instruct their kids on how to behave when stopped by the police. Gays and Asian/Pacific Islanders know this when they decide whether to attend public celebrations of their community. Jews know this when they enter their temples noting where the exits are. LGTBQ+ folks know this when they choose how to dress in public or where it is safer to gather.

This is who we are, who we have always been and who we will continue to be until we can emerge from this fog of denial.

SHAYNA BILLINGS

Santa Rosa

Perpetually unsolved

EDITOR: Taxpayers should not be buying homes or apartments for homeless people. They should be provided with a clean bed and a clean room that they should be required to keep clean. They should be screened for physical and mental health problems and given treatment. They should live in an alcohol, drug and smoke free environment. They should be provided good food and they should be required to work and given job training skills.

Elected officials have played whack-a-mole with homelessness for years and have yet to provide a plan for solving even the encampment problem. How much have they wasted? We don’t know. They haven’t told us the cleanup cost, the housing costs, the fire and damage costs, the pollution costs, etc. Solve the problem, don’t perpetuate it.

Corporations are making a lot of money off homelessness, taxpayers are wasting a lot of money that should be going to improve our community, streets, schools, bike lanes, parks, sewage systems and trash systems.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

Bridging Highway 12

EDITOR: The Highway 12 crossing at Verano Avenue is overdue for a fix to prevent further tragedy (“Flags to help pedestrians at deadly intersection,” Jan. 26). Red flags are a start, but a permanent solution is necessary. I propose a walker’s elevated bridge over Highway 12. It would provide safe crossing while allowing traffic to pass unobstructed. Safety is no accident.

ANNE ABRAMS

Sebastopol

Value of expression

EDITOR: I was happy to see that California Poets in the Schools was a grant recipient from Creative Sonoma (“Local arts nonprofits get $200,000 in grants,” Jan. 27). Kids have gone through years dealing with COVID, fires and floods, school shootings, wars and so much more. Having the ability to express themselves and be heard is more important than ever. California Poets in the Schools recently published its 2022 anthology, “Fly Like the Clouds of Time,” a collection of poems written by second grade through middle school students throughout the state. I thank them and the teachers who made room for them to flourish.

MARY SIMMONS

Kenwood

