Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Listening to other views

EDITOR: For decades, radical progressive university students have protested the invitation of conservative speakers to visit on campus lest they say something that might “trigger” a negative reaction from tender-

minded students. Liberal faculty members were slow, or totally absent, in standing up for freedom of speech and telling students the purpose of a university education is to learn how to think, which will probably require learning how to handle ideas you may not agree with.

Conservatives are now flipping the script. Any discussion of the 1619 Project, Black Lives Matter or critical race theory needs to be scrubbed from academic class offerings lest a topic be raised for discussion that might lead some equally tender-minded conservative Caucasian, with excessive pride in his or her epidermal hue, to be offended. And, whatever you say, just don’t say “gay.” Really?

Participating in a democracy means sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Sometimes you agree with a speaker and sometimes you don’t. But we always have to listen to each other and trust we are all in this together. If you try to understand before you disagree you might disagree anyway, but you also might learn something.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Bus schedules

EDITOR: I’m very much hoping that public mass transit will be the way of the future. It is far less expensive both in terms or money and resources used. I was therefore glad to read that the SMART train and other public transit agencies would be getting additional money from various sources (“SMART secures massive windfall,” Feb. 3).

The big thing that I think our local transit agencies, City Bus and Sonoma County Transit, need to do to increase ridership is increase hours of service. I can catch the bus to work at either of my possible locations, but due to working until 8 p.m. in Santa Rosa or 9:30 p.m. in Sebastopol, I can’t ride home. They are also missing out on potential riders who go to town for evening shopping, dining or other kinds of entertainment.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Pick your weapon

EDITOR: In response to oft-quoted but flawed reasoning — guns don’t kill people; people kill people — I propose this scenario. You must make a choice among these four options. In a department store, would you rather be there when some deranged individual attacks people by: getting in a fistfight with someone; pulling a knife; pulling a single-shot gun; or pulling an assault-style weapon with a large magazine of ammunition? The answer is so obvious as to need no further argument.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Helping silently

EDITOR: Terry Rowan writes that even religious institutions remain silent on the unhoused (“Inhuman treatment,” Letters, Feb. 2). I am concerned that our church’s silence means our church is placed in the list of those that don’t care.

For many years our church has operated a small safe-parking site on our property. A grant from the city of Santa Rosa helps support the program, but the church provides paid security, lighting, water, internet and garbage removal. Volunteers monitor the cameras 24/7 and provide necessary support. Our guests are working on goals with their case workers.

Why are we mostly silent then? Why will I not shout out the name of my church?

It is because we deliberately try to keep a low profile to protect our parking guests. Neighborhood NIMBYs regularly harass them, and I’m afraid my speaking out might increase this hurt.

Working with the unhoused is a major goal of our church, in this case just silently.

Much thanks to Rowan and all the others who speak out against this injustice.

SHIRLEY CHEAL

Santa Rosa

Assault rifle pins

EDITOR: I recently saw a news video showing Rep. George Santos wearing a lapel pin in the shape of an assault rifle. I found this disturbing in a year of increased mass shootings, although not all such events involved these weapons.

A few days later I discovered an explanation. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia was handing out these pins to fellow GOP House members. Although Clyde says the pin signifies support for the Second Amendment, it turns out he also owns a weapons business in Georgia and has worn such a pin himself before.

In opposition, one Democrat representative commented that such weapons are for war and don’t belong in the streets, let alone on lapels. Another pointed out the obvious contradiction of GOP members wearing these pins during National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

I find it difficult to believe that GOP members, as human beings, are able to ignore the rifle’s symbolism in the face of all the Americans who have been killed by them. But I imagine where you have a political party in which members can downplay the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as no big deal, there already is an overarching lack of decency.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.