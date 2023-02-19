Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Reducing drug demand

EDITOR: Consumption of drugs in the United States is a topic that often comes up in the news. We disdainfully mention those cartels that bring the venomous substances into our country. We feel sorry for parents who bury their youngsters after a killer overdose. We feel sorry for parents who bury their sons who belong to cartels, for they kill one another for the opportunity to be the suppliers.

What should we do? We teach in economics classes about demand and supply of products. Perhaps we also need to teach students from fourth grade to high school about drugs: types, effects on the brain and effects in the family and community when someone dies of an overdose.

Schools don’t need any more responsibility, but if educating and informing saves lives and produces better citizens, it’s worth the time. Example: Invite speakers to assemblies. Better yet, invite speakers to classes where students will feel comfortable asking questions. Even parents should have sessions, so that they learn to recognize problems at home.

If youngsters are well-informed, most will not use drugs. If there’s no demand, there’s no need for the product. Deaths of suppliers and users will diminish as well.

YOLANDA VERA MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

High cost of food

EDITOR: The article about food insecurity in the Sonoma Valley caught my attention (“Report: Many struggle to eat,” Feb. 8). It is sad that many people are struggling to get the food they need, and I can understand why. Almost every item in the store is $5 or more. To get a sale price, you need a paper coupon, a digital coupon to scan on a smartphone, or to buy two or four of one thing.

Also, only on Fridays or Mondays can you get a few things for a lesser price. Did I mention some stores require you to be a member to get a sale price? Liquor too; you need to buy six to get the sale price. Meat, fish and poultry are out of reach for me. What’s going on? I saw a senior buy something. She didn’t scan the coupon right and the price was $12 more. Some people don’t have smartphones, so they can’t get the benefit of the coupon.

Every week prices go up and I wonder what the profits are for these chain stores. I think there needs to be some intervention to have only paper coupons or no coupons at all and make it easier for everyone, including employees of the stores.

MARGARET DUBKOFF

Santa Rosa

Harmful language

EDITOR: Facts and history should guide our thinking about the future of Israel and a Palestinian state, not bias and hatred. Using words such as apartheid and racism undermines the pursuit of peace (“Israeli settlements,” Letters, Feb. 11).

Let us share a vision of a Palestinian state where Arabs and Jews live side-by-side in peace as they do in the Jewish state. Let us pray for all terrorism to cease. Using facts and history and avoiding biased language, we can build a shared understanding of the situation, leading to a more constructive dialogue. To create a peaceful and secure future for both Jews and Arabs, a dialogue like this is imperative.

ELI COHEN

Santa Rosa

Distorted analysis

EDITOR: On Feb. 9, you ran an article on the front page about how Republicans plan to slash entitlement programs (“Social Security is Biden’s cudgel”). The article was a gross distortion of the truth. Republicans recognize that Social Security will go bankrupt unless actions are taken to protect it for future generations, a fact the article acknowledges (near the end).

Republicans see the problem looming and are offering solutions. Democrats, in their typical fashion, simply ignore how to pay for the trillions in entitlements, content to print more debt and let the ensuing inflation run its course. The article could easily have been headlined, “Biden fails to address Social Security solvency.” It’s all about the spin.

Finally, the article was labeled “analysis,” which in this case is a euphemism for opinion. Please stop printing analysis pieces in the news sections. Just objectively print the facts and let your readers decide.

GEORGE FOWLER

Santa Rosa

Dogs on trails

EDITOR: I am a frequent visitor to many of our amazing regional parks, especially Bodega Head, which I hike at least once a week. There are numerous posted signs alerting visitors that dogs are not allowed on the trails. Each time I visit Bodega Head I see between one and four dogs with their owners on trails. I have brought to their attention the signs and inform them of the many other parks and beaches that do allow dogs: Doran, Schoolhouse, Portuguese, Blind Beach.

I have noticed that the deer herd has moved away toward the UC Davis Marine Lab now due to the number of dogs on and off leash. My question is this: With the fines that could be levied against these people, the parks system could be increasing revenue, so why don’t they post a ranger at Bodega Head to write tickets? I’ll volunteer for the position once a week.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.