Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: The defense budget under Joe Biden is as large as the next nine countries combined. NATO has been strengthened with the expected addition of Finland and Sweden. We continue to vigorously support Taiwan, Israel and South Korea against China, Iran and North Korea. We are helping Ukraine shatter Russian forces. Our economy is strong with unemployment at its lowest point in 50 years, near 3% yearly growth and a declining deficit. We deport the overwhelming number of people who show up at the border.

Yet Michael Burwen is embarrassed by Biden’s State of the Union address because he didn’t detail “what he intends to do about China, Russia and Iran” and hasn’t solved the border (“National security ignored,” Letters, Feb. 14). It’s pretty clear what he intends to do about all of these issues. Or perhaps Burwen thinks Biden should have detailed all of our strategies against our enemies so they can prepare counter measures?

As for the border, why not pass the bipartisan bill from two years ago? Conservatives just can’t bring themselves to do it. A solution to the problem robs them of such a nice fat election issue.

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

In the cross hairs?

EDITOR: On Front Street in Forestville, I drove past a boy of around 13 carrying a black oblong bag. When he saw me, he lifted it, swung it back and forth like it was a rifle, pointed it at me, swung it again and then aimed for me and looked like he was shooting. He then swung it again with a satisfied look on his face and kept walking. I kept driving, too shocked and scared to stop and tell him off. I called the local school and they’re notifying the local school districts. Video games? TV shows? All the school and other massacres? What exactly was he acting out, and where and how will this end?

MARGO PERIN

Santa Rosa

A Carter legacy

EDITOR: I remember a photo from years back of President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, tent camping on the Arctic tundra. The two went north to experience the vast and pristine wilderness that would become the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve. As president, Carter had signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act in December 1980, which led to protection of nearly 20 million acres of pristine Arctic wilderness from the Books Range north to the Beaufort Sea.

In the 1990s, I ran the north-flowing Kongakut River through the preserved wilderness — ancient, beautiful, untouched. Thank you, President Carter, for having the wisdom to protect a link to our pristine natural world. I remember, too, the president’s resolve in resisting Big Oil’s campaign to negate the law and open the North Slope to even greater drilling and development.

MICHAEL DOBRIN

Santa Rosa

American dream elusive

EDITOR: I am a 67-year-old male eagerly looking forward to retirement. By all accounts, my wife and I are financially stable and should be able to enjoy the fruits of our many decades of hard work and a few lucky breaks. Our problem is that our children, now in their 30s and 40s, are not as lucky as we have been.

Each of them has developed a strong work ethic, however, making ends meet in this day and age is an almost insurmountable challenge unless your wage is two to three times the minimum. And this is not just a California issue. One of them lives in the Midwest.

Buy a house rather than rent? Almost impossible. Keep your car running? Only if there are no major breakdowns. Keep food on the table? Obviously a priority but challenging in these times of rising grocery prices. College for the kids? Hope they are eligible for grants or scholarships.

Support from parents is frequently needed. It should not be this way. I know we are not alone in this. It seems the so-called American dream is becoming harder and harder to reach. Makes my heart heavy.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Undermining trust

EDITOR: Your Feb. 16 article about a traffic stop by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy is wrong on so many levels that I couldn’t let it go without challenge (“Man claims stop was ‘a setup’ ”). The top-of-the-fold, glaring headline was nothing more than amplification of a conspiracy theory.

Are we to believe that the fellow’s picture is pasted to the dashboard of every patrol car? Has every deputy memorized this fellow’s license plate (including the truck he rented to move)? There are no facts to support this. I am dismayed that The Press Democrat seems to be sinking to the level of Fox News.

You should have taken the opportunity to view the video before publication. Many competent journalists take statements off the record to get context for a story. Your story would have benefited from such context. Everyone should view the video before deciding who the bad actors were.

Sheriff Eddie Engram campaigned on rebuilding trust with the community. Conspiracy-laden reporting like this does not help at all.

JOHN FREDRICKS

Santa Rosa

